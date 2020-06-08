Onduo Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 80th Scientific Sessions: A Virtual Experience

Studies show benefit of continuous glucose monitoring

Today, Onduo announced that they will present three abstracts at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 80th Scientific Sessions: A Virtual Experience, June 12-16, discussing the Onduo Virtual Diabetes clinic which uses intermittent continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in Type 2 diabetes patients.

In February, Onduo shared positive research findings from the use of CGM in adults with Type 2 diabetes, with an overwhelming majority of survey participants (95% or greater) reporting the use of CGM helped increase their diabetes knowledge, including the impact of eating and taking medications.

Details of the virtual abstract presentations which will provide full clinical study data from that trial follow:

ADA Presidents’ Select Abstract: Participation in A Virtual Diabetes Clinic and Reduced Diabetes-related Distress in Individuals With Type 2 Diabetes

Presenter: Dr. Bill Polonsky

Time/Date: Friday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m. CT

Change in A1C with and without Intermittent Use of CGM in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Participating in the Onduo Virtual Diabetes Clinic

Presenter: Dr. Ronald Dixon

Time/Date: Saturday, June 13 at 9:45 a.m. CT

Improved A1C and TIR in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Participating in a CGM driven Virtual Diabetes Clinic

Presenter: Dr. Amit Majitia

Time/Date: Online available to registered attendees

About Continuous Glucose Monitoring

CGM devices are small sensors, worn on the stomach, that take glucose readings every five minutes - automatically. While CGMs have historically been used by people with type 1 diabetes, more recently there is recognition of the value of CGMs in helping people living with type 2 manage their diabetes. Onduo pioneered the intermittent use of CGMs in its program in 2018, where members wore the device every few months for a 10-day period, to promote long-term engagement and sustainability. Intermittent use also allows the clinic to do periodic assessments as a person’s clinical status changes.

About Onduo

Onduo is on a mission to provide the most up-to-date care to people - anytime, anywhere. Our virtual care model leverages deep analytics, connected devices, best-in-class software, and specialty care to provide lifestyle and clinical interventions that can help people live their very best lives. Launched as a joint venture in 2016, Onduo is working closely with Verily Life Sciences (an Alphabet company) to build a team of talented people committed to creating a next generation platform that will help people live well, while managing their health holistically. Onduo’s headquarters is based in Newton, MA.

