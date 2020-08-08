ON Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue of $1,213.5 million

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 30.8 percent

GAAP operating margin of 3.6 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of 7.4 percent

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.00 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.12

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) today announced that 2020 second quarter revenue was $1,213.5 million, down approximately 10 percent compared to 2019 second quarter revenue. 2020 second quarter revenue was down approximately 5 percent as compared to 2020 first quarter revenue.

"Despite disruption from COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to make strong progress towards our key strategic initiatives. To achieve our gross margin target, we have accelerated the pace of manufacturing optimization. In addition, we have made outstanding progress in ramp of our 300mm manufacturing processes at East Fishkill fab with our 300mm wafer production starting in the second quarter, significantly ahead of schedule. With expected decline in COVID-19 related costs and ongoing recovery in global macroeconomic activity, we expect to see sustained improvement in our margins,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “Our design win pipeline continues to expand rapidly with multiple strategic wins for our power, analog and sensor products in automotive, industrial, and cloud-power applications.

"We are beginning to see moderate recovery in demand across most end-markets and geographies, and we expect this recovery to continue in near term driven by improving global macroeconomic activity."

Second Quarter Results (GAAP) (in millions, except per share data) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Year-Over-

Year Change 1Q 2020 Sequential

Change Revenue $1,213.5 $1,347.7 (10 )% $1,277.9 (5 )% Gross Profit $374.3 $499.0 (25 )% $402.7 (7 )% Operating Income $43.1 $158.3 (73 )% $18.6 132 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation ($1.4 ) $101.8 (101 )% ($14.0 ) 90 % Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.00 $0.24 (100 )% ($0.03 ) 100 % Diluted Shares Outstanding 410.1 417.7 (2 )% 410.6 — %

Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP) (in millions, except per share data) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Year-Over-

Year Change 1Q 2020 Sequential

Change Revenue $1,213.5 $1,347.7 (10) % $1,277.9 (5) % Gross Profit $374.3 $499.6 (25) % $402.7 (7) % Operating Income $89.7 $211.4 (58) % $84.0 7 % Net Income Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation $50.2 $175.0 (71) % $42.8 17 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.12 $0.42 (71) % $0.10 20 % Diluted Shares Outstanding 411.0 413.8 (1) % 412.8 — %

Second Quarter Key Cash Flow Items (in millions) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Year-Over-

Year Change 1Q 2020 Sequential

Change Cash Taxes, net of indemnification $5.6 $12.9 (57) % $9.9 (43) % Operating Cash Flow $154.5 $222.4 (31) % $166.0 (7) % Free Cash Flow $81.2 $68.9 18 % $33.7 141 %

THIRD QUARTER 2020 OUTLOOK

Based on product booking trends, backlog levels, and estimated turns levels, the Company anticipates 2020 third quarter revenue to be approximately $1,200 million to $1,330 million.

GAAP and Non GAAP gross margin for third quarter of 2020 is expected to be between 32.0 percent and 34.0 percent.

The 2020 third quarter outlook also includes anticipated stock-based compensation expense of approximately $17 million to $19 million. Net cash paid for income taxes is expected to be $17 million to $22 million.

The following table outlines ON Semiconductor's projected third quarter of 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.

Total ON Semiconductor

GAAP Special

Items *** Total ON Semiconductor

Non-GAAP**** Revenue $1,200 to $1,330 million $1,200 to $1,330 million Gross Margin 32.0% to 34.0% 32.0% to 34.0% Operating Expenses $307 to $327 million $30 to $34 million $277 to $293 million Other Income and Expense (including interest expense), net $42 to $45 million $9 to 10 million $33 to $35 million Diluted Shares Outstanding ** 416 million 5 million 411 million

* Convertible Notes, Non-cash Interest Expense is calculated pursuant to FASB's Accounting Standards Codification Topic 470: Debt.

** Diluted shares outstanding can vary as a result of, among other things, the actual exercise of options or vesting of restricted stock units, the incremental dilutive shares from the Company's convertible senior subordinated notes, and the repurchase or the issuance of stock or convertible notes or the sale of treasury shares. In periods in which the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $18.50, the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share include the impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with our 1.00% convertible notes. As such, at an average stock price per share between $18.50 and $25.96, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.00% convertible notes. In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $20.72, the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share include the anti-dilutive impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the 1.625% convertible notes. At an average stock price per share between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes. Both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share counts are based on the Company’s stock price as of July 3, 2020.

*** Special items may include: amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; expensing of appraised inventory fair market value step-up; purchased in-process research and development expenses; restructuring, asset impairments and other, net; goodwill impairment charges; gains and losses on debt prepayment; non-cash interest expense; actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension benefits; and certain other special items, as necessary. These special items are out of our control and could change significantly from period to period. As a result, we are not able to reasonably estimate and separately present the individual impact or probable significance of these special items, and we are similarly unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation that is unavailable would include a forward-looking income statement, balance sheet and statement of cash flows in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we use a projected range of the aggregate amount of special items in order to calculate our projected non-GAAP operating expense outlook.

**** We believe these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to investors. We use these measures, together with GAAP measures, for internal managerial purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide in our releases, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names.

TELECONFERENCE

ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on August 10, 2020 to discuss this announcement and ON Semiconductor's 2020 second quarter results.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 April 3, 2020 June 28, 2019 July 3, 2020 June 28, 2019 Revenue $ 1,213.5 $ 1,277.9 $ 1,347.7 $ 2,491.4 $ 2,734.3 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization shown below) 839.2 875.2 848.7 1,714.4 1,721.6 Gross profit 374.3 402.7 499.0 777.0 1,012.7 Gross margin 30.8 % 31.5 % 37.0 % 31.2 % 37.0 % Operating expenses: Research and development 156.1 171.0 147.0 327.1 298.8 Selling and marketing 65.6 76.8 73.6 142.4 150.7 General and administrative 62.9 71.2 74.1 134.1 147.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 29.1 32.3 27.5 61.4 53.2 Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net 16.2 32.8 18.1 49.0 23.7 Intangible asset impairment 1.3 — 0.4 1.3 1.6 Total operating expenses 331.2 384.1 340.7 715.3 675.0 Operating income 43.1 18.6 158.3 61.7 337.7 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (41.9 ) (42.5 ) (33.7 ) (84.4 ) (65.4 ) Interest income 1.5 1.9 3.0 3.4 5.5 Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment — — (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) Other income (expense) (2.8 ) 0.1 (1.0 ) (2.7 ) 1.1 Other income (expense), net (43.2 ) (40.5 ) (32.1 ) (83.7 ) (59.2 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (0.1 ) (21.9 ) 126.2 (22.0 ) 278.5 Income tax (provision) benefit (0.8 ) 8.2 (23.3 ) 7.4 (61.5 ) Net income (loss) (0.9 ) (13.7 ) 102.9 (14.6 ) 217.0 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (0.5 ) (0.3 ) (1.1 ) (0.8 ) (1.1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation $ (1.4 ) $ (14.0 ) $ 101.8 $ (15.4 ) $ 215.9 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation: Basic $ — $ (0.03 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.52 Diluted $ — $ (0.03 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 410.1 410.6 411.9 410.3 411.3 Diluted 410.1 410.6 417.7 410.3 417.8

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) July 3, 2020 April 3, 2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,060.4 $ 1,982.0 $ 894.2 Receivables, net 667.4 652.0 705.0 Inventories 1,285.4 1,251.9 1,232.4 Other current assets 131.2 146.4 188.4 Total current assets 4,144.4 4,032.3 3,020.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,566.5 2,579.9 2,591.6 Goodwill 1,663.4 1,663.4 1,659.2 Intangible assets, net 527.8 558.2 590.5 Deferred tax assets 325.2 331.0 307.8 Other assets 300.5 256.0 256.4 Total assets $ 9,527.8 9,420.8 $ 8,425.5 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 522.9 503.9 $ 543.6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 546.1 542.6 538.8 Current portion of long-term debt 695.6 689.6 736.0 Total current liabilities 1,764.6 1,736.1 1,818.4 Long-term debt 4,044.8 4,043.0 2,876.5 Deferred tax liabilities 61.5 60.8 60.2 Other long-term liabilities 397.6 343.3 346.3 Total liabilities 6,268.5 6,183.2 5,101.4 ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock 5.7 5.7 5.7 Additional paid-in capital 3,854.6 3,830.3 3,809.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67.6 ) (66.5 ) (54.3 ) Accumulated earnings 1,175.9 1,177.3 1,191.3 Less: Treasury stock, at cost (1,732.5 ) (1,731.9 ) (1,650.5 ) Total ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity 3,236.1 3,214.9 3,301.7 Non-controlling interest 23.2 22.7 22.4 Total stockholders' equity 3,259.3 3,237.6 3,324.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,527.8 9,420.8 $ 8,425.5

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (in millions) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 April 3, 2020 June 28, 2019 July 3, 2020 June 28, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (0.9 ) $ (13.7 ) $ 102.9 $ (14.6 ) $ 217.0 Adjusted for: Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net 16.2 32.8 18.1 49.0 23.7 Intangible asset impairment 1.3 — 0.4 1.3 1.6 Interest expense 41.9 42.5 33.7 84.4 65.4 Interest income (1.5 ) (1.9 ) (3.0 ) (3.4 ) (5.5 ) Loss on debt refinancing and prepayment — — 0.4 — 0.4 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.8 (8.2 ) 23.3 (7.4 ) 61.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (0.5 ) (0.3 ) (1.1 ) (0.8 ) (1.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 153.9 161.2 144.0 315.1 279.8 Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory — — 0.6 — 0.6 Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs — 0.3 6.5 0.3 9.8 Indemnification gain — — — — (4.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA 211.2 212.7 325.8 423.9 648.3 Increase (decrease): Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net (16.2 ) (32.8 ) (18.1 ) (49.0 ) (23.7 ) Interest expense (41.9 ) (42.5 ) (33.7 ) (84.4 ) (65.4 ) Interest income 1.5 1.9 3.0 3.4 5.5 Income tax (provision) benefit (0.8 ) 8.2 (23.3 ) 7.4 (61.5 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.5 0.3 1.1 0.8 1.1 Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory — — (0.6 ) — (0.6 ) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs — (0.3 ) (6.5 ) (0.3 ) (9.8 ) Indemnification gain — — — — 4.9 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of fixed assets (3.1 ) 0.2 — (2.9 ) 0.4 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3.0 3.0 3.4 6.0 6.6 Share-based compensation expense 18.0 15.7 27.3 33.7 47.0 Non-cash interest on convertible notes 9.8 9.5 9.3 19.3 18.4 Non-cash asset impairment charges 5.8 1.4 — 7.2 — Change in deferred tax balances 6.7 (19.0 ) 3.3 (12.3 ) 32.3 Other 1.8 — 5.8 1.8 1.5 Changes in assets and liabilities (41.8 ) 7.7 (74.4 ) (34.1 ) (244.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 154.5 $ 166.0 $ 222.4 320.5 $ 360.8 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (73.3 ) $ (132.3 ) $ (153.5 ) $ (205.6 ) $ (310.5 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.9 — 1.4 0.9 1.4 Deposits utilized (made) for purchase of property, plant and equipment (1.7 ) 2.2 9.8 0.5 (0.3 ) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired — (4.5 ) (867.0 ) (4.5 ) (867.0 ) Settlement of purchase price from previous acquisition — 26.0 — 26.0 — Purchase of license and deposit made for manufacturing facility — — (100.0 ) — (100.0 ) Release of escrow related to divestiture — — 5.0 — 5.0 Net cash used in investing activities $ (74.1 ) $ (108.6 ) $ (1,104.3 ) (182.7 ) $ (1,271.4 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds for the issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 3.9 7.5 $ 6.4 $ 11.4 $ 13.8 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — — 0.4 — 0.9 Payment of tax withholding for restricted stock units (0.6 ) (16.0 ) (1.1 ) (16.6 ) (27.2 ) Repurchase of common stock — (65.4 ) (50.8 ) (65.4 ) (125.8 ) Borrowings under debt agreements — 1,165.0 900.0 1,165.0 904.3 Payment of debt issuance and other financing costs — — (4.7 ) — (4.7 ) Repayment of long-term debt (4.3 ) (56.0 ) (26.4 ) (60.3 ) (38.6 ) Acquisition related payments (0.6 ) (4.9 ) — (5.5 ) — Payment of finance lease obligations — — (0.2 ) — (0.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1.6 ) $ 1,030.2 $ 823.6 1,028.6 $ 722.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.1 ) 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 78.7 $ 1,087.8 $ (58.0 ) 1,166.5 $ (188.0 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,982.0 894.2 957.1 894.2 1,087.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,060.7 $ 1,982.0 $ 899.1 2,060.7 $ 899.1

