Omnicell to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

September 9, 2020

Time: 3:20 pm ET

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

September 15, 2020

Time: 4:40 pm ET

The audio-webcast of the live presentations may be accessed by visiting:

https://ir.omnicell.com/communications/events-presentations

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-E

Media Contact: Betsy Martinelli, (724) 741-8341

Investor Contact: Peter Kuipers, (650) 251-6100