BusinessWire

Omnicell to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Omnicell to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:


2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
September 9, 2020
Time: 3:20 pm ET

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
September 15, 2020
Time: 4:40 pm ET

The audio-webcast of the live presentations may be accessed by visiting:
https://ir.omnicell.com/communications/events-presentations

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-E


Contacts

Media Contact: Betsy Martinelli, (724) 741-8341
Investor Contact: Peter Kuipers, (650) 251-6100

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

GTY Technology Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 7, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GTYtechnology–GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, will hold its Q2 2020 earnings call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Investor…
BusinessWire

Walter Isaacson Interviews MIT President Emerita Susan Hockfield on Overcoming the COVID-19 “Diagnostics Deficit” and How Convergence of Biology and Technology Will Drive 21st Century Innovation

Posted on Author Business Wire

Hockfield speaks with the author and Tulane University Professor of History for the latest CERAWeek Conversations – available at www.ceraweek.com/conversations
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Emerita Susan…
BusinessWire

Medallia Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 after the market clo…