Ohio Schools Earn State STEM/STEAM Designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ten new Ohio schools received STEM/STEAM School Designation. The Ohio STEM Committee approved applications for schools that implement best practices in STEM and STEAM education. STEM education encompasses a culture of inquiry, entrepreneurialism, problem solving, problem-based learning, and connections to the real-world. STEAM education expands this idea with a focus on the arts.

Twenty-eight applications from schools across Ohio were considered. Designation recognizes a school as an effective place for STEM or STEAM learning. The Ohio STEM Learning Network (OSLN), a public-private partnership managed by Battelle, advises the Ohio STEM Committee and provides supports for schools across Ohio.

“Battelle invests in STEM education to give students opportunities to explore future careers while building critical thinking skills,” said Wes Hall Vice President of Education and Philanthropy at Battelle. “Assisting schools in the designation process is one way we can amplify student success.”

The schools receiving designation today were commended for exhibiting a strong culture of STEM learning, use of problem-based learning, professional development for teachers and staff, and a robust STEM curriculum.

This year’s designation process began with a series of pre-application webinars for potential applicants, organized by OSLN and the Ohio Department of Education. Both organizations provided additional coaching and feedback to schools applying for designation. OSLN and the Ohio Department of Education heard from applying schools through a series of in-person or online site visits. Finally, each school’s application received a recommendation from the network and was put forward to the Ohio STEM Committee for final review. The committee is a panel of policymakers, agency directors, and business leaders.

“These schools contextualize classroom learning for their students, providing a clear answer to the question, ‘when will I ever use this?’” said Heather Sherman, Director of OSLN for Battelle. “When STEM/STEAM education is done well, students understand the connection between classwork and careers.”

The committee designated ten new schools:

Ashland Christian School (Private School)

Bath Elementary School (Revere Schools)

Dorr Elementary (Springfield Schools)

Fairview High School (Fairview Park City Schools)

The Kinder Garden School, West Chester (Private School)

McKinley STEM Academy (Steubenville City Schools)

McKinley STEMM Academy (Toledo City Schools)

Shenandoah Elementary (Noble Local)

Shenandoah High School (Noble Local)

St. Paul School-Salem (Private School)

The Ohio STEM Committee is supported by the Ohio Department of Education.

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

OSLN was created in 2008 with five schools. With the addition of today’s schools, the network grows to 79 total STEM schools. The schools are supported by seven regional hubs.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Katy Delaney

(614) 424-7208

delaneyk@battelle.org

or

T.R. Massey

(614) 424-5544

masseytr@battelle.org