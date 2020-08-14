Oblong Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Revenue of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit margin of 40% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 33% for the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss of $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (“AEBITDA”) loss of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to an AEBITDA loss of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. AEBITDA loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure, and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” later in this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss.

Cash balance of $4.1 million as of June 30, 2020.

“As enterprises look to redesign their office environments for more flexible workstyles, Oblong is accelerating its transition to a hybrid provider of technology driven interactive collaboration solutions both in and, beyond the physical office during the COVID-19 shutdown,” commented Peter Holst, Chairman and CEO of Oblong. “While this transition is underway, Oblong is increasingly engrained as a key part of the office of the future, enabling sophisticated collaboration in ways that tomorrow’s enterprises will demand and expect. The challenges during the pandemic have heightened awareness of these capabilities, as evidenced by the tailwinds Zoom, WebEx and others have experienced and, as business leaders look to the next phase of digital transformation, it’s evident the need to produce more interactive, engaged and deterministic meetings will become a key driver in how and where organizations increase productivity. Oblong’s unique technology driven solutions in spatial and gestural content distribution is expected to lead to margin expansion and accelerated growth in the months ahead.”

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA (“AEBITDA”) loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net loss before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, severance, merger expenses and interest and other expense, net. AEBITDA loss is not intended to replace operating loss, net loss, cash flow or other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Rather, AEBITDA loss is an important measure used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company and to compare such performance between periods. AEBITDA loss as defined here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in accounting policies. Therefore, AEBITDA loss should be considered in conjunction with net loss and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating loss or cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net loss, operating loss or any other GAAP measure of liquidity or financial performance. A GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of net loss to AEBITDA loss is shown under “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” later in this release.

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong’s innovative and patented technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. Learn more at www.oblong.com.

Forward looking and cautionary statements

This press release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Oblong assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Oblong’s actual results may differ materially from its expectations, estimates and projections, and consequently you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to (i) the Company’s potential future growth and financial performance and (ii) the success of its products and services. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. A list and description of these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 and in other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”). Any of these factors could cause Oblong’s actual results and plans to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, correct, update, or revise any information contained herein. The Company’s consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 do not reflect the financial results of its wholly owned subsidiary, Oblong Industries, Inc., as the Company’s acquisition of Oblong Industries closed on October 1, 2019. Please see “Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations--Oblong’s Results of Operations” in the Quarterly Report for more information regarding the comparison of the Company’s financial results between periods.

OBLONG, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands) (June 30, 2020 Unaudited) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 4,141 $ 4,602 Accounts receivable, net 1,360 2,543 Inventory 1,344 1,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 919 965 Total current assets 7,764 9,926 Property and equipment, net 910 1,316 Goodwill 7,366 7,907 Intangibles, net 11,348 12,572 Operating lease - right of use asset, net 1,806 3,117 Other assets 99 71 Total assets $ 29,293 $ 34,909 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount $ 3,665 $ 2,664 Accounts payable 643 647 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,174 1,752 Deferred revenue 2,139 1,901 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 898 1,294 Total current liabilities 8,519 8,258 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion and net of discount 4,304 2,843 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,063 2,020 Other long-term liabilities — 3 Total long-term liabilities 5,367 4,866 Total liabilities 13,886 13,124 Total stockholders’ equity 15,407 21,785 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,293 $ 34,909

OBLONG, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 2,816 $ 2,439 $ 8,144 $ 5,033 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1,683 1,644 4,072 3,319 Gross profit 1,133 795 4,072 1,714 Operating expenses: Research and development 988 249 2,315 462 Sales and marketing 834 40 2,040 73 General and administrative 1,815 770 3,842 1,882 Impairment charges — 453 550 453 Depreciation and amortization 796 157 1,612 316 Total operating expenses 4,433 1,669 10,359 3,186 Loss from operations (3,300 ) (874 ) (6,287 ) (1,472 ) Interest and other expense, net 85 1 227 1 Net loss (3,385 ) (875 ) (6,514 ) (1,473 ) Preferred stock dividends 4 4 8 19 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,389 ) $ (879 ) $ (6,522 ) $ (1,492 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.65 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.29 )

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

Net loss $ (3,385 ) $ (875 ) $ (6,514 ) $ (1,473 ) Depreciation and amortization 796 157 1,612 316 Interest and other expense, net 85 1 227 1 Impairment charges — 453 550 453 Merger expenses — (87 ) — 174 Severance 475 — 515 — Stock-based compensation 29 24 61 53 Adjusted EBITDA Loss $ (2,000 ) $ (327 ) $ (3,549 ) $ (476 )

Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

brett@haydenir.com

646-536-7331