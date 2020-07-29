Nutanix Named a Leader in Hyperconverged Infrastructure by Prominent, Independent Research Firm

Receives Among the Highest Scores in Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q3 2020, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluated 11 HCI vendors on Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy, and Nutanix was positioned as a leader with among the highest scores across these three categories. Nutanix believes these results are consistent with additional independent market research from other firms, all of which conclude that Nutanix is an undisputed leader in the fast-growing HCI market and possesses an impressive strategy that is driving innovation in the datacenter and cloud markets.

“Our focus at Nutanix has always been to make computing invisible, starting with the datacenter and now expanding to clouds as we move to an increasingly hybrid and multicloud world,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO of Nutanix. “This unwavering focus has driven our position as a leader in the market, as we have enabled our customers to be resilient, prepared, and productive. This pandemic underscores the importance of technology companies that obsess over their customers and their needs, including real-time business continuity, handsfree IT, and lift-n-shift to either private or public clouds.”

The Forrester Wave report ranked Nutanix as a leader and recognized it for its vision to serve enterprise IT beyond HCI, with its position atop the HCI market maintained with its innovation, R&D investment, sales momentum, partnerships, and acquisition of new customers from all segments and geographies. Additional recognition from the report includes:

Highest ranked vendor in the criteria of platform support, storage functions, solution scalability, and manageability and ease of operations.

Highest ranked vendor in the market presence category and among the highest ranked in the across partners and installed base criteria.

Among the highest ranked in the strategy category and the customer feedback and product strategy criteria.

This news comes on the heels of continued strong momentum for Nutanix, including:

Continued expansion of customer base : Nutanix continues to expand its customer base, with 16,580 customers as of April 30, 2020. In addition to its growing market presence, Nutanix continues to delight its customers, maintaining a 97% retention rate and 132% dollar-based net expansion rate in FY 2019, and a six-year average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90.

: Nutanix continues to expand its customer base, with 16,580 customers as of April 30, 2020. In addition to its growing market presence, Nutanix continues to delight its customers, maintaining a 97% retention rate and 132% dollar-based net expansion rate in FY 2019, and a six-year average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90. Product innovation : Nutanix continues to focus on HCI software innovation, most recently announcing new solutions that help enable IT teams to deploy, upgrade, and troubleshoot cloud software from anywhere — Foundation Central, Insights, and Lifecycle Manager — all available to Nutanix HCI customers at no additional cost. The company also recently delivered new capabilities in its HCI software to simplify advanced business continuity and continues to support customers as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

: Nutanix continues to focus on HCI software innovation, most recently announcing new solutions that help enable IT teams to deploy, upgrade, and troubleshoot cloud software from anywhere — Foundation Central, Insights, and Lifecycle Manager — all available to Nutanix HCI customers at no additional cost. The company also recently delivered new capabilities in its HCI software to simplify advanced business continuity and continues to support customers as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Reaching 84 percent of billings from subscription: Nutanix continued its transition to a subscription-based business model, with subscription billings up 43% year-over-year, representing 84% of total billings as of April 30, 2020. This model gives customers more flexibility in how they procure and consume HCI software, to meet specific business and IT needs, along with the freedom to move their software and software licenses to different hardware and prevent lock-in that is prevalent with other IT vendors.

For a copy of the Forrester Wave for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, please visit: https://www.nutanix.com/go/forrester-wave-2020

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date hereof, they have not been independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Nutanix

Brittany Cornejo

brittany.cornejo@nutanix.com