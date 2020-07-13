NTT DATA to Manage Data Center for the Retirement Systems of Alabama

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NTTDATA--NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced an agreement with the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) to manage and operate its state-of-the-art, 44,000-square-foot data center, located in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. Owned and operated by RSA since 2012, the 300-rack capacity data center currently provides hosting services for more than 50 companies.

NTT DATA will enhance the industry standard certification posture of the data center, as well as expand its capabilities by integrating operational efficiencies through automation. In addition, NTT DATA will offer clients Smart Hands and Remote Hands services and leverage the company’s global partnerships to provide cloud transformation support with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS as well as local private cloud options.

“This agreement will benefit the citizens of Alabama, as well as the pensions for the thousands of Alabamians who trust us to secure their futures,” said Dr. David G. Bronner, CEO, Retirement Systems of Alabama. “In addition, NTT DATA’s operation of the local data center will enable Alabama businesses to leverage a global IT services leader to effectively modernize and achieve positive business outcomes.”

NTT DATA will enhance the data center to attract businesses with new services and capacity. In addition to management of the RSA data center, NTT DATA will provide insights to Alabama businesses to integrate cloud solutions, modernize applications and accelerate growth through information technology.

“Through our end-to-end data center partnership, the State of Alabama and the Retirement Systems of Alabama will be able to expand the capabilities and offerings for current and future clients, which will benefit the businesses and citizens of the State,” said Chris Merdon, SVP, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “An optimized, intelligent data center managed by NTT DATA will allow state and local organizations and commercial businesses to maximize value from their IT investments and establish a flexible infrastructure environment to scale, grow and innovate.”

To support management of the data center, NTT DATA will leverage its existing Data Center Management expertise, as well as identify and hire local talent from the state of Alabama to bolster the company’s team currently providing support in Montgomery.

NTT DATA, which is part of NTT Group, is one of the largest data center operators in the world. In addition, NTT DATA Services has more than 3,000 professionals in the U.S. serving federal, state and local governments, and other public sector clients. To learn more about the company’s data center services, such as colocation, visit NTT DATA’s website.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT, a partner to more than 85 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.

