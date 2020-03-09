Ntrepid Named Winner of Prestigious Cybersecurity Excellence Award

Ntrepid Awarded Silver for Advanced Persistent Threat Protection by Annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CybersecurityExcellenceAwards--Ntrepid LLC is proud to announce their acceptance of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Silver award from the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, a yearly competition celebrating individuals and companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The company received the award for Nfusion, a secure, misattributed desktop for online research and investigations.

“We’re thrilled to receive this coveted award from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards competition,” said Charlie Englehart, President of Ntrepid. “Our recognition as a leader of the information security industry only furthers our resolve to continue developing and innovating outstanding products.”

Despite the numerous competitors in contention for the award, Ntrepid’s Nfusion proved itself worthy of winning. Nfusion offers three recognizable and sophisticated features: an isolated research environment, managed attribution capabilities, and the wiping of digital footprints.

As an Ntrepid-patented technology, Nfusion is uniquely able to disguise an operator's identifying characteristics during communications over encrypted network connections. Dedicated IP addresses allow users to manage the appearance of their web location. The Nfusion product obscures key online identifiers, including internet histories, cookies, and behavioral footprints, as well as details like time zones, usernames, and browser versions. After the termination of every session, Nfusion restores to a known, clean image of the desktop, which helps prevent malicious software from infiltrating a user’s network and causing damage. The bundling of these comprehensive capabilities creates a distinct protection against advanced persistent threats.

“Congratulations to Ntrepid for being recognized as the Silver winner in the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection category of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 400,000-member Information Security community on LinkedIn that jointly produces the awards program. “With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2020 awards are highly competitive, and all winners truly reflect the very best in today’s cybersecurity industry.”

Ntrepid is listed among the additional award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2020-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/.

About Ntrepid

Ntrepid is a mission-driven provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for government and enterprise to discreetly and safely conduct sophisticated cyber operations in the most hostile online environments. We leverage our deep experience in the national security community to anticipate our customers’ needs and provide solutions before the requirements are expressed. Our heavy investment in R&D allows us to stay ahead of the rapidly changing internet landscape. Ntrepid’s innovative solutions empower advanced online research, analysis, and data collection, while obscuring organizational identity and protecting your mission.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Over 90 award categories invite countless entries to submit their products for selection. Winners are honored as the highest achievers in the cybersecurity industry. Read more about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/.

