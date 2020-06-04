Northstar Capital Supports Thompson Street Capital Partners’ Investment in PKWARE

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in PKWARE, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners (“TSCP”).

Founded in 1986, PKWARE (www.pkware.com) created the .ZIP file format and provides leading compression, encryption, and data security platform solutions to highly regulated enterprises. The Company’s flagship data security platform, Smartcrypt, enables companies to protect sensitive data, meet compliance and regulatory requirements and manage risk.

PKWARE marks Northstar’s fourth investment out of NMP VII. Northstar provided a flexible capital structure as the sole lender to help TSCP finance the deal. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with strong management teams and private equity sponsors in both good and challenging times.

Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital (www.northstarcapital.com) is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 140 companies and raised nearly $2.0 billion in capital across seven funds.

About PKWARE Inc.

PKWARE (www.pkware.com) is a provider of encryption and compression software, offering data security solutions incorporating data discovery, classification, and protection in automated, policy-driven workflows.

