Northern Trust Names New EMEA Chief Technology Officer

Alison Pain to Provide Leadership and Guidance of Northern Trust’s Enterprise Technology Business in EMEA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has named Alison Pain as chief technology officer (CTO) for the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region.

From her London base, Pain will focus on providing leadership and guidance to the planning, organization, direction and control of the Enterprise Technology business unit across the EMEA region. She reports to Tom South, chief information officer at Northern Trust, locally reporting to Teresa Parker, president for EMEA at Northern Trust.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Pain served as managing director at Deutsche Bank. Previously, she spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs, leading infrastructure service and application development functions in EMEA and globally. She has additional technology and program management experience at Barclays Private Bank, Land Securities Properties and NatWest group. She holds a bachelor's degree in Humanities from Greenwich University, and an MBA from London South Bank University.

Tom South, chief information officer at Northern Trust, said: “In the world of ever-changing technology, it’s crucial to be able to effectively navigate this complex landscape and respond to and anticipate our clients’ requirements. We are pleased to welcome Alison to our business. Through her broad array of technology infrastructure experience gained working across global, complex organizations, we are well placed to continue to develop and refine the future of our organization and deliver technology capabilities and solutions aligned with our clients’ needs and expectations and business strategies.”

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.1 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

