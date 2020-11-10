Nimble Supports Entrepreneurship for U.S. Veterans with Free CRM Software to Help Them Grow

Nimble offers a free year of its award-winning CRM to empower job seekers and entrepreneurs who have so graciously served in the United States military

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRM--Nimble, the simple smart CRM built for Office 365 and G Suite teams, announced today that it is offering a free one-year license to all veterans and active-duty members who have served in the United States military.

Our Nimble team admires and respects the loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice of the U.S. service members and wants to support their entrepreneurship goals. Nimble believes that the skills gained from military service are the perfect foundation for business success, as well.

Nimble is Proud to Serve United States Military Service Members

“I strongly believe that discipline, hard work, quick problem-solving, and decision-making that the brave men and women of our U.S. military gained through their years of service are the perfect skill set that makes them great entrepreneurs,” says Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “Nimble is perfect for veteran business owners, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and any veteran interested in managing their professional and personal relationships.”

How Nimble Benefits U.S. Service Members

Veterans face unique challenges on top of what most entrepreneurs face as they start growing their businesses. This is why Nimble is supporting veterans with a free year of their award-winning CRM, as well as 1:1 onboarding and training from the Nimble team.

Veterans will be able to access a unified contact database that works for them everywhere they work (including on social platforms, on any website, within their inbox, and within third-party business apps), complete with the business and social insights they need to build better relationships.

Who Uses Nimble CRM?

Veteran business owners, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and any veteran interested in managing their business and personal relationships will benefit from Nimble’s simple cloud-based CRM. Nimble makes it easy to manage business contacts, grow professional networks, and to develop strong relationships with prospects, partners, and customers by allowing their users to focus on selling instead of tasks such as data entry.

Additionally, the Nimble Prospector browser extension makes it easier than ever to prospect and create new as well as to update existing contacts from anywhere you work, like LinkedIn, Twitter, any website, or your email inbox.

“Our team has been using Nimble for over six years to achieve our company goals. I recommend it to any veteran-owned business as it easily gathers business contacts into a single system of record and provides relationship context, engagement signals, and messaging tools within a single view that’s easy to navigate,” says Eric L. Mitchell, CEO of LifeFlip Media and one of America's leading advocates for veteran entrepreneurs. “Nimble minimizes the amount of manual contact and company research our salespeople have to do so they can focus on listening and engaging with prospects instead.”

Nimble is privileged to have the opportunity to serve those who have so graciously served this country with their sacrifice, bravery, and honor. They hope to continue to support the veteran community in the future as well.

