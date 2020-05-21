NHS Shared Business Services Selects Chrome River as Supplier for Expense Management Framework

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chrome River, part of Emburse, a global leader in expense management and AP automation solutions, has been selected by NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) as a supplier to its client base of over 1,000 organisations.

NHS SBS supports a broad range of NHS Trusts, councils and universities throughout the United Kingdom. It was founded in 2005, and has grown to become one of the largest and most successful shared service providers in the world.

“The past several weeks have highlighted more than ever the absolutely critical role that the NHS plays in the health of the entire country,” said Nick Ludlow, regional vice president at Chrome River. “We’re honoured to have been selected by NHS SBS as part of its framework for expense management solutions, to help its client base more effectively manage spend, so they can devote maximum resources to patient care and research.

“NHS SBS supports more than 1,000 client organisations, representing many millions of pounds of travel and expense spend each year. These organisations need to provide their employees with a simple solution for submitting expense claims, while also providing robust control and analytics capabilities for their finance teams. Chrome River EXPENSE enables NHS SBS’ clients to achieve this, so we are very happy to be part of the expense management framework,” continued Ludlow.

About Chrome River, part of Emburse

Chrome River is part of Emburse, a global leader in expense management and AP automation solutions, which is trusted by more than 4.5 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 14,000 customers, from start-ups to global organisations, rely on Emburse’s tailored, highly-configurable solutions. Emburse enables organisations to make faster, smarter decisions, empower business travelers to recapture lost nights and weekends spent doing tedious expense management, and help make users’ lives -- and their businesses -- better. For more information about Emburse, please visit emburse.com.

Chrome River, rated as a Leader in expense management by analyst firm IDC, provides innovative solutions for enterprises, including Grant Thornton, Masco, Harman International and Toyota. For more information about Chrome River’s solutions, please visit chromeriver.com/uk.

