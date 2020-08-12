Nextiva Bets Big on Channel with NeXus Partner Program Launch and Expanded Channel Leadership

Nextiva makes a statement with its most significant channel investment to date

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NextivaPartnersRock--Nextiva, a leading cloud communication and collaboration company, announced today its most significant channel investments yet, launching its new channel partner program, NeXus, and an all-star expansion of its channel leadership team, including long-time Microsoft senior executive Eric Martorano as CRO and three industry channel veterans.

These investments reflect Nextiva’s excellent experience in the channel, and a doubling-down on their commitment to enabling partners to achieve greater sales and customer satisfaction results.

“Over the years Nextiva has seen incredible channel growth by delivering innovative products that are useful and easy to use, a secure and reliable network, and Amazing Service to its partner community and their customers,” said Eric Martorano. “To continue this growth trajectory, Nextiva is making its most significant channel investments to date with the launch of our new partner program NeXus, the addition of three top industry executives to our channel leadership team, as well as new channel resources.”

NeXus Partner Program

NeXus will give Nextiva partners access to one of the most robust sets of pre- and post-sales tools in the industry, including CoNEXtion, a complete, full-function marketing automation system.

The resources within NeXus include access to gamified training and certifications, comprehensive demand generation tools, enhanced marketing capabilities and MDF, previews of upcoming product enhancements, and lucrative promotions and SPIFFs.

These partner enablement resources are available across three distinct levels of partnership: Authorized, Gold Certified, and Platinum Premier.

Partners achieving Nextiva's top-tier Platinum Premier status unlock an exclusive set of enhanced benefits, including dedicated field-based channel managers, free access to CoNEXtion marketing automation, special Platinum-only promotions, and increased MDF.

Expanded Channel Leadership Team

Leading this charge along with CRO Eric Martorano are three industry veterans. Eric Roach, former Microsoft sales leader and channel executive at Accordo Group and Intermedia, was appointed as Nextiva’s VP of Channel Development. Hank Humphreys, formerly Global Channel Chief at Dropbox and channel leader at Google, is Nextiva’s new VP of Revenue Strategy and Operations.

Cathryn Valladares has been promoted to VP of Enterprise Solutions. Her newly-established Enterprise Solutions Team works closely with Nextiva partners to strategically position and demonstrate Nextiva’s connected communications solution with enterprise customers.

Reporting to these leaders and others serving the channel are Nextiva's regional channel sales managers, partner account managers, a channel marketing team which includes field marketing, solutions engineers, enterprise architects, and dedicated pre- and post-sales channel support specialists.

“The channel has proven itself to be powerful partners in building sales momentum and delivering the best possible customer experience,” explains Martorano. “These are but the first of many significant investments Nextiva will be making in the channel community as part of our commitment to customer success!”

