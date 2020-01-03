NextGen Healthcare Recognizes Shasta Community Health Center with its 2019 Client Innovation Award

Annual awards program celebrates pioneering clients that are advancing healthcare technology in their own practices

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that Shasta Community Health Center is the winner of its 2019 Client Innovation Award. The selection was made at the company’s User Group Meeting (UGM) in Orlando, Florida.

Shasta Community Health Center, a non-profit primary health system based in Redding, California used NextGen Healthcare’s Template Editor to develop a sophisticated set of software workflow templates to digitize its peer review process, making the electronic health record (EHR) easier for physicians to use and stay compliant with the practice’s quarterly peer review cycle. Previously, due to the center’s size, gathering, sharing and reporting patients’ charts was a challenge. With these new templates, the clinic has improved data collection times, increased engagement with its doctors, minimized the need for manual input and established a foundation for success.

“So many of our clients are using NextGen Healthcare technology to solve really complex issues within their organizations,” shared Dr. Bob Murry, Chief Medical Information Officer for NextGen Healthcare. “The creativity and talent Shasta Community Health Center invested in innovating templates to improve physician efficiency while also keeping pace with regulatory requirements is inspiring.”

“The flexibility of the NextGen platform has continuously allowed SCHC to mold the electronic health record to meet our organizational needs instead of forcing us to adapt our practice to the software. In an ever-changing healthcare landscape, this is proving a demonstrable advantage,” said Charles Kitzman, Chief Information Officer at Shasta Community Health Center.

Grace Health, a small non-profit primary care practice was runner up for the NextGen Healthcare 2019 Client Innovation Award. The clinic developed a system to help busy providers manage durable medical equipment requests, keeping an inventory of the documentation and rules from the insurance companies and putting it at the requestor’s fingertips.

Founded in 1988, Shasta Community Health Center has been using NextGen Healthcare (EHR) software for 16 years.

