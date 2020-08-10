BusinessWire

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #AmbulatoryHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the following upcoming event:


  • 2020 Verity Research Virtual HCIT & Services Conference being held virtually on Thursday, August 13, 2020, which will include a fireside chat with Mr. Frantz and Mr. Arnold at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


Contacts

Press Contact:
Tami Stegmaier
NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
(949) 237-6083
tstegmaier@nextgen.com
or
Investor Contacts:
Westwicke
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
443-213-0500
nextgen@westwicke.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

SIOS Technology to Speak at PASS Summit 2019 about How to Survive the Next Azure Outage

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azure–SIOS Technology Corp., an industry pioneer in providing IT Resilience through intelligent application availability, today announced that Microsoft Cloud and Cluster MVP and SIOS Technical Evangelist Dave Berm…
BusinessWire

Accenture Recognized As a Leader and Positioned Highest in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Report for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is acknowledged as a Leader in the Everest Group “PEAK Matrix™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers 2019” report. Accenture was positioned highest in both the Market Impact and Vision & Capabilit…
BusinessWire

GCI Liberty, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43750001 per share of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”…