NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #AmbulatoryHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the following upcoming event:

2020 Verity Research Virtual HCIT & Services Conference being held virtually on Thursday, August 13, 2020, which will include a fireside chat with Mr. Frantz and Mr. Arnold at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Press Contact:

Tami Stegmaier

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

(949) 237-6083

tstegmaier@nextgen.com

or

Investor Contacts:

Westwicke

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

443-213-0500

nextgen@westwicke.com