NewsCred Named a Leader (Again) in the Third Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms

Positioned highest for 'ability to execute' for the third consecutive year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewsCred, the world’s leading enterprise Content Marketing Platform solution, announced it has once again been recognized as a "Leader" in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms." This marks three years in a row that NewsCred has been placed highest for "ability to execute" in the Leaders quadrant.

“To us, it’s an honor to continue to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner, now 3 consecutive years,” said Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder & CEO of NewsCred. "We've made it our mission to innovate and expand the capabilities of our marketing work management software to better meet the demands of today's content and communications marketers. Over the course of the last year alone, we've carefully designed and engineered purpose-built software that spans integrated planning, resource management, and work management — all-while enhancing our Content Marketing Platform solution. We believe this most recent designation by Gartner is a testament to that relentless focus on pioneering new ways for marketers to work in a more agile way."

In recent Gartner Peer Insights reviews, customers said:

"NewsCred has brought together our teams across multiple business units, departments, and regions to manage our planning and production processes and ensure we’re all aligned. Coupled with the invaluable support and responsiveness the NewsCred team provides, it’s been a great match of product and services." — Sr. Manager, Content Marketing in the Finance Industry

"NewsCred is constantly innovating while keeping the unique customer process top of mind. Their support is out of this world - really - I've never experienced such outstanding customer support, no matter the hour of the day." — Editor in Chief in the Manufacturing Industry

This latest news comes on the heels of NewsCred's strong performance in the Forrester Wave for Marketing Resource Management, Q1 2020.

More information on NewsCred, as well as a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report, is available here.

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms,” Nicole Greene, Laurel Erickson, 23 March 2020.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About NewsCred

NewsCred unleashes the potential of marketing by unifying and empowering teams to work better together. Purpose-built for the complexities of marketing, NewsCred's marketing work management software transforms conventional organizations into modern marketing teams, enabling them to collaboratively plan, produce, and manage campaigns and content for improved execution. Used by Twitter, Panasonic, Fidelity, among others, NewsCred also offers the industry’s leading content marketing services to help brands deliver high-performing content at scale.

Founded in 2008, NewsCred has partnered with hundreds of the world’s best marketing organizations to provide unprecedented control and visibility, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, create exceptional content, and elevate marketing results.

Media Contact:

Jenny Mulholland

732-245-0021

jennymulholland39@gmail.com

NewsCred Contact:

Anthony Aiosa

Director, Product Marketing

anthony.aiosa@newscred.com