BusinessWire

New Relic Welcomes Steve Hurn as EVP & GM, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on New Relic Welcomes Steve Hurn as EVP & GM, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Experienced sales leader from TIBCO Software to lead business across EMEA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIOps--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Steve Hurn has joined New Relic as executive vice president, and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Reporting directly to president and chief operating officer Michael Christenson, Hurn is responsible for driving the success of New Relic's customers across the region.


Hurn joins New Relic from TIBCO Software, where he served as president, global sales, responsible for all regional sales, global pre-sales, high-velocity sales, and partner sales. Previously, he served as head of EMEA sales, and SVP of global sales. Prior to joining TIBCO, Hurn held senior roles at SAP, Oracle, and served as CEO at various startups.

Comments on the News:

“Steve is a growth leader, with experience helping TIBCO’s customers transition into the cloud era,” said Michael Christenson, president and chief operating officer, New Relic. “As our EVP and GM of EMEA, Steve will drive New Relic’s strategy focused on the success of our customers and partners across the region.”

“New Relic has a unique opportunity to help the growing number of companies who are moving their business models to digital but are still struggling to truly understand the performance of the software powering their growth,” said Steve Hurn, EVP and GM, EMEA. “I look forward to leading our teams to fuel the next stage of our growth by focusing on the success of our customers and partners across EMEA.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the hire of Steve Hurn and his ability to drive New Relic’s strategy for customer success across the EMEA region. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.


Contacts

Media Contact
Andrew Schmitt
New Relic, Inc.
415-869-7109
pr@newrelic.com

Investor Contact
Peter Goldmacher
New Relic, Inc.
503-336-9680
ir@newrelic.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Gillette® and Twitch Announce the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance

Posted on Author Business Wire

Top streamers unite to let fans earn virtual goods in return of “Bits For Blades”
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, and Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment,…
BusinessWire

Upland Software Makes Complex B2B Selling Simpler, Smarter, and More Connected

Posted on Author Business Wire

New capabilities from Upland help enterprise companies improve revenue team performance and accelerate value realization for customers.
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has announced enhanced product innovation acro…
BusinessWire

Baffle Extends Data-Centric Protection to Secure Big Data and Data Warehouses in the Cloud

Posted on Author Business Wire

Baffle Data-Centric File Protection Extends to Secure PII and Sensitive Information Inside Unstructured Source Data Files and Analytics Data Pipelines
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baffle, Inc. today debuted Baffle Data-Centric File Protection, the …

BusinessWire

New Relic Welcomes Steve Hurn as EVP & GM, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on New Relic Welcomes Steve Hurn as EVP & GM, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Experienced sales leader from TIBCO Software to lead business across EMEA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIOps--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Steve Hurn has joined New Relic as executive vice president, and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Reporting directly to president and chief operating officer Michael Christenson, Hurn is responsible for driving the success of New Relic's customers across the region.


Hurn joins New Relic from TIBCO Software, where he served as president, global sales, responsible for all regional sales, global pre-sales, high-velocity sales, and partner sales. Previously, he served as head of EMEA sales, and SVP of global sales. Prior to joining TIBCO, Hurn held senior roles at SAP, Oracle, and served as CEO at various startups.

Comments on the News:

“Steve is a growth leader, with experience helping TIBCO’s customers transition into the cloud era,” said Michael Christenson, president and chief operating officer, New Relic. “As our EVP and GM of EMEA, Steve will drive New Relic’s strategy focused on the success of our customers and partners across the region.”

“New Relic has a unique opportunity to help the growing number of companies who are moving their business models to digital but are still struggling to truly understand the performance of the software powering their growth,” said Steve Hurn, EVP and GM, EMEA. “I look forward to leading our teams to fuel the next stage of our growth by focusing on the success of our customers and partners across EMEA.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the hire of Steve Hurn and his ability to drive New Relic’s strategy for customer success across the EMEA region. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.


Contacts

Media Contact
Andrew Schmitt
New Relic, Inc.
415-869-7109
pr@newrelic.com

Investor Contact
Peter Goldmacher
New Relic, Inc.
503-336-9680
ir@newrelic.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

2020 IRS Business Mileage Rate of 57.5 Cents Informed by Motus Cost Data and Analysis

Posted on Author Business Wire

Motus Reveals Trends Underpinning the New Rate and Guidance on its Usage
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IRS–The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the 2020 business mileage standard rate of 57.5 cents, calculated with data provided by Motus.i As…
BusinessWire

GoFundMe Announces Its Community Has Made More Than 120 Million Donations, Raising Over $9 Billion for People and Causes

Posted on Author Business Wire

World’s largest social fundraising platform releases annual “Year in Giving” report highlighting most generous states, cities, and global giving stats from 2019
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, GoFundMe released its annual Year in Giving …
BusinessWire

National Vision Welcomes Ravi Acharya as Chief Technology Officer

Posted on Author Business Wire

Acharya Brings More Than Two Decades of Technology Experience to the Company
DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, …