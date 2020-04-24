New Relic Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring for Eighth Consecutive Reports

New Relic is recognized for ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that it has been recognized and positioned by Gartner as a Leader for the eighth consecutive time in the “Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring” report by Charley Rich and Federico De Silva published on April 22, 2020.

New Relic One is an open and programmable observability platform and allows customers to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their entire stack including infrastructure, logs, apps and clients, and distributed traces. The company believes it has improved its position in both completeness of vision and ability to execute axes compared to previous years.

“By accelerating innovation and continuing to invest in driving business value for our customers, New Relic is driving the industry beyond APM to a comprehensive observability platform," said Bill Staples, chief product officer, New Relic. "Today, more than ever, our customers’ distributed teams need a holistic platform that connects all of the data needed to help better understand their increasingly complex and interdependent systems, so they can improve uptime and performance, achieve greater scale and efficiency, and accelerate their time to market.”

Based on Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Applications Performance Monitoring, New Relic users indicated a ‘willingness to recommend’. Specifically, customers were very satisfied with their overall vendor and service relationship rating New Relic above the mean average for its business analysis and service monitoring capabilities. With 92 Percent Recommendation Rate, “New Relic received the highest score for this distinction in this market [1].”

Notable verified customer reviews on Peer Insights include:

"Exceptional Service That Pays For Itself Many Times Over Annually" - A CMO in the services industry

“...it pays the cost back MANY times in developer hours saved by sourcing problems in our software. We consider it our lifeline.”

"You Can't Run An E-Commerce Site Without New Relic." - A developer in the Retail industry

“I love everything about New Relic, from its ability to alert me when conditions are such that they are in need of attention to giving a feel of how the site(s) is(are) running from a performance and error rate perspective to diving in deep into specific requests which may be problematic.”

"New Relic Provides Unified View Of Software And Systems" - A consultant in the energy and utilities industry

“With New Relic we have overcome the complexity of modern scalable applications by connecting code-level visibility with [a] dynamic operating environment - all from a single screen. Recently the tool helped us to trace a slow request down to the line number and database query and be able to quickly resolve the issue."

"Easy Implementation, Great Product, Excellent Support" - Service Desk Team Lead in Infrastructure and Operations industry

“We immediately saw value from New Relic APM with it helping us diagnose an issue when deploying a project within seconds and not hours. Set up is easy enough and the product is well documented. The community is huge as well and newrelic offer[s] multiple avenues for support."

To learn more, download your copy of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving buyers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps buyers quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.

As a designated “Leader”, Gartner has identified New Relic as a company that “execute[s] well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions, and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.

