New IDC MarketScape Provides a Vendor Assessment of the 2020 Application Management Services on Cloud Market

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMservices--International Data Corporation (IDC) has published a new assessment profiling 13 global providers of application management services on cloud. The IDC MarketScape report uses a comprehensive framework to assess the vendors relative to a set of criteria that explain success in the application management services on cloud market and highlights the factors expected to be most influential for success in both the short term and the long term.

The 13 AM services on cloud providers profiled in this report are: Accenture, Atos, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC, Fujitsu, HCL, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Rackspace, Unisys, UST Global, and Wipro.

Cloud has become the de facto means of delivering IT capabilities for enterprises. Organizations are putting more of their application portfolios on the cloud, and are increasingly looking to application services providers to not only manage applications on the cloud, but also to bundle application migration and modernization and predictive analytics services as part of the services. Next generation application management has emerged as a key priority for many enterprises. As organizations increase their application portfolio size, application management becomes more critical to ensure business continuity, efficiency, resiliency, and speed. However, growing portfolios create more complexities. As a result, enterprises look to third party application services providers not only for advisory and management expertise across public, private, and hybrid clouds, application brands, and varied cloud services, but also for intellectual property in automation and artificial intelligence and deep partner ecosystem relationships.

"Organizations have grown more mature with hosting and managing their applications on cloud. But while organizations are migrating more of their application portfolio on the cloud, they find themselves challenged with managing their applications efficiently and effectively, and as a result, look to third-party services firms to manage their applications in cloud environments. IDC has observed that application migration and modernization to cloud have been strong over the past few years and expects activity to boost higher over the next several years as organizations seek to digitize more of their application portfolio to drive enhanced organizational agility, making application management on cloud more critical for business operations," explained Peter Marston, research director, Intelligent Application Services.

In examining the 13 providers, IDC found that while application services providers exhibited many similarities in their capabilities, players do differentiate and are differentiated by focus on key application workloads, ISV application brands, and application types, as well as degree of use and infusion of progressive application delivery methodologies, analytics, and automation within their application management services.

"Organizations that are focused on leveraging application management services to streamline application lifecycle activities can leverage this IDC MarketScape as a companion tool to compare and contrast providers under consideration to support your use of these services," added Marston.

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Application Management Services on Cloud 2020 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US46924517), represents a vendor assessment of providers offering application management services on cloud through the IDC MarketScape model. The assessment reviews both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs for application management services. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses how each vendor stacks up, and the framework highlights the key factors that are expected to be the most significant for achieving success in the application management services market over the short and long terms.

