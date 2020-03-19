New DASYLab® 2020 Easy-to-Use, Icon-based Data Acquisition Software from MCC

NORTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Measurement Computing Corporation (MCC) today announced the release of DASYLab 2020. DASYLab is a data acquisition software application that allows users to interactively develop and deploy applications by simply connecting functional icons.

DASYLab offers real-time analysis and control, and the ability to create custom GUIs. Unlike other graphical programming environments which can require weeks of training to master, DASYLab has a very short learning curve. Many applications can be configured in a few minutes, rather than days or weeks.

A wide spectrum of analysis, control, and visualization modules are available for creating applications. By combining various function modules, users can turn a computer into an oscilloscope, multimeter, or data logger and analyze different signal types.

DASYLab can be used with Measurement Computing and Data Translation DAQ devices from MCC as well as hardware from other suppliers. Download a free evaluation version of DASYLab at https://www.mccdaq.com/products/DASYLab.aspx.

New Features in DASYLab 2020 include:

Multi-monitor layouts and better support for high-resolution monitors

New modules: Block Relay (Trigger Functions module group) and Flagbender (Special module group)

New drivers: MQTT-Publisher/Subscriber and Ethernet/IP

Various improvements with configuration, settings, and modules

Product Edition Description Price DASYLab Lite DASYLab Lite includes all drivers, comes without analysis, has a limited module count, and includes one Layout Window $499 DASYLab Basic DASYLab Basic includes all drivers, all standard modules (except Signal Analysis and Actions), and one Layout Window $1,299 DASYLab Full DASYLab Full includes all drivers, all standard modules, 200 Layout Windows, and Control Sequencer $1,799 DASYLab Pro DASYLab Pro includes all drivers, DASYLab Full version, plus all add-on modules (without third-party modules) $2,499 DASYLab Runtime DASYLab Runtime allows you to run an existing worksheet application on an additional computer (with compatible hardware configurations) $449

Current users of DASYLab should contact Measurement Computing about upgrade options for their current version of DASYLab.

About Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical support, limited lifetime warranties, and low cost of ownership make Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.

