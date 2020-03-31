New Case Study from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Touts Everspin’s Toggle MRAM as a Highly Reliable Memory Technology for Space Applications

Leveraging six years of space-qualified production MRAM, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions validates qualification and reliability of Everspin’s Toggle MRAM technology

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRAM #IoT--Everspin Technologies, Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: MRAM) partner Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently presented a technical case study describing the versatility and performance of their jointly developed Toggle MRAM for space applications. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is a worldwide leader in the space memory market and ships production-grade, space-qualified Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) based on Everspin’s world-class technology to provide the space industry with radiation-hardened, highly reliable non-volatile memory that is immune to Single Event Upsets (SEU), low voltage Single Event Latchup (SEL), and Single Event Gate Rupture (SEGR). The products also provide unlimited endurance and a greater than 20-year retention across the -40° C to +105° C temperature range.

“Everspin’s MRAM technology has proven itself in the market with a production track record of high performance and endurance, providing superior non-volatile data retention to handle a variety of space mission-critical memory workloads,” said David Meyouhas, Director of Standard Product Marketing, Space and Semiconductor Solutions, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. “We are delighted by our long-term partnership with Everspin that enables us to supply space-qualified Toggle MRAM solutions to the space industry, thereby addressing their needs for high performance, radiation-hardened, persistent memory that can operate in harsh environments. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions’ 16Mb and 64Mb Multi-Chip Module MRAM devices currently boast more than 144 space application design-ins, proven flight heritage, and coverage at over 70 customers.”

The Cobham case study delves into Toggle MRAM strengths, including the following:

Radiation Hardness (RadHard) of greater than 1Mrad (Si) TID

Endurance cycles of greater than >20 years (i.e. unlimited)

Data Retention rates of over 20 years , which is beyond mission lifetimes

High speed read/write of 45ns

QML-Q; and QML-Q+ Quality and Reliability

To read the full case study, click here.

“We are pleased to be working with Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions to deliver persistent memory solutions to the space industry,” said Troy Winslow, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Everspin. “Our Toggle MRAM technology delivers unprecedented quality and reliability for a non-volatile memory, making it a key building block component for mission-critical applications.”

Everspin offers a complete portfolio of Toggle MRAM devices, spanning 128Kb to 32Mb in serial and parallel interfaces and several popular packaging options. These products deliver fast read and write access speeds, robust 20-year data retention, and provide unlimited cycle endurance for reads and writes across a variety of temperatures, ranging from -40° C to +125° C. They are available in both BGA and TSOP standard package types for maximum design and system flexibility. Everspin also offers 256Mb and 1Gb Spin-transfer Torque (STT) MRAM devices, see website for more details.

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) provides a number of mission-critical and specialized solutions for harsh environments. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions supplies defense, aerospace, security, medical and industrial markets with critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, and in the air and space, by moving data through off-the-shelf and customized products and subsystems including RF, microwave, and high reliability microelectronics, antenna apertures and motion control solutions. Learn more at www.cobhamaes.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), delivering unprecedented performance, non-volatility, endurance and reliability for applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin is transforming the memory market with the largest and most diverse foundation of MRAM customers. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

