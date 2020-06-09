NEC Display’s Introduces Quiet and Affordable 10,000 Lumen PA1004UL Laser Projector

Presentation-oriented projector launches alongside NEC Display’s free to use virtual Image Calculator and Projector Locator tool

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial display and projector solutions, today launched the brightest projector in its PA laser projector series, the PA1004UL. This new projector offers quiet operation with a brilliant 10,000-lumens of brightness. As an added bonus, the PA1004UL has backwards compatibility with existing NEC lenses to make upgrading easy and cost effective.

The PA1004UL addresses the need for higher brightness in presentation areas that are well lit or have a high amount of ambient light, such as a conference room with many windows. This brightness, combined with WUXGA resolution, provides the clarity that presenters need to be clearly understood.

In addition to the excellent image quality, the PA1004UL enhances the presentation experience due to its nearly imperceptible 35 dB operating noise. This whisper-quiet operation is essential to ensure students and colleagues are able to hear the teacher or presenter, and eliminates distracting environmental elements that could detract from the presentation.

“This projector is really going to shine in places like boardrooms, classrooms, and large meeting spaces,” said Rich McPherson, senior product manager at NEC Display. “The PA1004UL is designed to deliver crystal clear imagery while blending into its environment. If it weren’t for the picture on the screen, you would hardly know there’s a projector in the room.”

The PA1004UL provides a low total cost of ownership due to several factors. It features NEC Display’s sealed LCD cooling system, keeping the element dust and filter free, meaning no filter changes are necessary, and the laser engine means no bulbs to change. The total lifetime of the unit can also be extended if the full 10,000-lumen brightness is not needed and the unit can be adjusted down. Customers will save on installation costs as well. Backwards compatible lens options offer a cost savings of up to $2,000 and connectivity options like HDBaseT repeater make multi-projector installations a breeze.

To assist in consultation and installation for the PA1004UL and many other projector and lens combinations, NEC Display has also launched its Image Calculator and Projector Locator tool. This free and interactive tool allows users to input factors such as room size, throw distance, screen size, and more to determine the best projector model, lens, and placement for their specific application.

The NEC PA1004UL laser projector is available now at $17,499 MAP. For more information on the projector and its features, visit www.necdisplay.com. For a lens compatibility chart, click here. To use NEC Display’s new Image Calculator and Projector Locator to virtually test projector installations, click here.

About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

Jeff More

Tech Image (for NEC Display Solutions)

(312) 673-6049

jeff.more@techimage.com