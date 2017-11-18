NEA Adds Two New Partners

Jacobson, who joined NEA in 2011, invests in entrepreneurs seeking to build, scale and secure the next-generation of SaaS applications, big data platforms, and cloud infrastructure. He serves on the boards of Tigera and illusive networks, and is an observer at NGINX, StreamSets, MOVE Guides, Mimosa Networks, Juvo, and Built Robotics. He has also worked closely with many other NEA portfolio companies including Box, Databricks, MapR, UnifyID, Bloom Energy, and Coursera.

“We are extremely pleased to recognize Aaron’s outstanding contributions to the firm and to our portfolio with this promotion to Partner,” said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner, NEA. “His investing acumen, collaborative spirit and passion for what we do truly embody the values we cultivate as a firm, and I look forward to Aaron’s continued success and leadership in his new role as Partner.”

In 2016, Jacobson was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Venture Capital and the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. He earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Economics and Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology.

Patel, in addition to her role at NEA, is a practicing physician at Johns Hopkins Medicine. She previously served in the Obama Administration as Director of Policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement in the White House, playing a key role in design of healthcare reform legislation.

“Kavita brings extraordinary insights across the continuum of healthcare, from healthcare policy and reform to regulation to payment and delivery systems,” said Dave Mott, General Partner and Head of Healthcare Investing, NEA. “This deep expertise, along with the perspective she brings as a practicing physician, will add tremendous value to NEA’s healthcare practice. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Patel is a director of Dignity Health, Tesaro, and SSM Health Care. She frequently provides expert commentary to radio and print media outlets, including National Public Radio, CBS, Newsweek and MarketWatch. Patel earned her medical degree from University of Texas Health Science Center and her master’s degree in Health Services Research from the University of California, Los Angeles.