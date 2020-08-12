NCI Receives CMMI Level 3 Appraisal for Development and Services

Company takes quality process initiative to the next level to ensure optimal performance and continuous improvement

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCI Information Systems, Inc. (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, announced today it has been successfully appraised at Level 3, Version 2.0 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services. Achieving Maturity Level 3, V2.0 is a process improvement milestone that establishes NCI as having the essential elements of effective processes and best business practices in place to ultimately improve performance.

“The delivery of optimal services and solutions to support mission success for our government customers is at the core of our culture, a commitment we take to heart and practice daily,” said Paul A. Dillahay, NCI president and CEO. “This designation from CMMI acknowledges that our focus on superior quality, delivery excellence, and continuous improvement is woven throughout the entire organization and prioritized at every stage of our operations.”

CMMI is a compendium of best practices in business, development and services in 25 capability areas ranging from governance and service delivery management to technical solutions and requirements development and management. The CMMI framework provides organizations with a model to gauge the effectiveness of their business practices and identify improvement areas. Currently, only 105 companies in the U.S. have achieved CMMI Level 3, V2.0, compared to more than 1,000 organizations appraised for the previous V1.3.

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation and advanced analytics. From its Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence (Shai®) philosophy to accelerate AI adoption in the public sector, the company recently launched the NCI Empower™ platform. NCI Empower is an open-architecture platform to provide secure, containerized access to deploy AI solutions and produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com or email contactnci@nciinc.com.

