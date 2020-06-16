NantHealth to Exhibit at Virtual America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2020 with Webinars to Follow

NantHealth Announces Eviti Product Updates to Aid Efficiency and Reporting for Payers & NaviNet Product Updates to Enhance the User Experience

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, announced today it will exhibit at the online America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2020, taking place June 16-18. NantHealth unveiled new Eviti® product updates to better assist payers as well as NaviNet® user interface to enhance the provider end user experience. The conference draws health insurance providers and decision makers from around the country to help drive quality, value and innovation.

At the conference, NantHealth is showcasing Eviti Connect, a world-class evidence-based treatment intelligence oncology platform that supports better decision making, and NaviNet Open, an industry-leading secure, multi-payer platform that elevates the payer-provider relationship from transactional to collaborative, enhancing communication and boosting operational efficiency.

Additionally, NantHealth unveiled two major Eviti product updates today:

Payer management and treatment configurations can now be more easily exported and imported across environments, making it even quicker for payers to implement additional lines of business.

The Eviti medical office now has access to an enhanced return on investment (ROI) dashboard to enable timely, accurate ROI reports on closed cases for customers.

“We continuously work to streamline treatment plan validation and operations, strengthening the foundation for better patient outcomes,” said Dr. William Flood, Chief Medical Officer for Eviti at NantHealth. “The challenges to cancer care delivery introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic have provided a unique opportunity to re-evaluate current processes and construct more valuable approaches for all our stakeholders: payers, patients, and providers.”

NantHealth also unveiled updates to NaviNet including:

NaviNet’s portal user interface offers a more modern user experience, and common navigation meets WCAG AA accessibility standards.

NaviNet’s AllPayer Storefront now allows provider end-users to easily upgrade or add services to their subscriptions.

During the summer and fall, NaviNet will offer new APIs allowing providers to automate their workflows, and introduce new authorizations capabilities that improve efficiency and clarity during the prior authorization process.

As a follow-up to AHIP, NantHealth will be hosting two webinars this month. The first, A Look Ahead: The Pandemic’s Impact on Payers, is on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT, led by NantHealth Chief Medical Officer, Eviti, Dr. William Flood, and NantHealth Regional Vice President, Raymond Wright, to discuss how payers are moving forward in this “new normal” as the healthcare industry continues to rapidly transform during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second, The Prior Authorization Edge, is on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT, led by NantHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep “Bobby” Reddy, and NaviNet Vice President of Product Management and Strategy, Christina Perkins, to discuss how payers and providers can achieve workflow efficiencies, increase collaboration and deliver significant savings through the prior authorization process.

“As we all navigate these challenging times and look ahead, it’s essential to elevate the dialog and advance solutions that ease the burden while maintaining the benefits of prior authorizations for payers and providers,” said Christina Perkins, Vice President of Product Management and Strategy, NaviNet. “I look forward to discussing the intricacies with Dr. Reddy and hope you will join us for this conversation.”

NantHealth is focused on using data to close the loop – connecting payers, providers, and patients. Through its software, it facilitates the delivery of precise and timely data for creating efficiency, personalized treatment, and collaboration across healthcare.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth’s comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

NANT

Jen Hodson

Jen@nant.com

562-397-3639