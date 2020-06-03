n2y® Releases New COVID-19 Resources to Support Student Social-Emotional and Communication Needs

HURON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--n2y, a leader in producing special education materials, today announced new COVID-19 resources for educators to use to help alleviate the stress and anxiety students may be experiencing during school closures and the transition to summer. These Positivity® resources include a social narrative that explores the practice of wearing a face mask and decision trees that help students communicate and respond to their physical and emotional states, such as feeling ill or sad.

Megan Moore, Director of Positivity, said, “The social-emotional well-being of all learners and those who support them is front and center in our minds here at n2y. We want to make sure that all individuals have access to tools that will help them better understand the circumstances surrounding them and effectively cope with what’s occurring.”

Earlier this year, when many school districts quickly transitioned to remote instruction, n2y provided educators, parents and caregivers with a variety of COVID-19 resources to use for at-home learning in an effort to keep students engaged, informed and supported. These resources included free access to n2y’s Total Solution, video lessons and downloadable materials: Positivity social narratives, News-2-You® papers and SymbolStix PRIME® communication boards.

To download resources, educators can visit https://www.n2y.com/educator-resources/ and parents can visit n2y.com/parent-resources.

Social narratives:

Wearing a Face Mask

School Closures

Staying Healthy

Decision trees:

I Don’t Feel Well

How Are You Feeling?

When I Feel Sad

When I’m Frustrated

“We encourage service providers and caregivers to share the Positivity resources to help ease anxiety and frustration as well as assist learners in communicating and staying connected with others during this period of uncertainty,” added Megan Moore.

For more information about Positivity and n2y’s other learning solutions, please visit n2y.com.

About n2y

n2y® is changing the lives of special education administrators and teachers, therapists and paraprofessionals, and all the students they serve. Their award-winning Total Solution is designed specifically to help unique learners access the general education curriculum from any learning environment. Through multiple integrated solutions, this research-based platform empowers educators to teach and students to learn. Differentiated, standards-based academic content, enhanced by powerful assessment, data, and reporting tools, also supports the IEP process. For more information on this award-winning solution, visit n2y.com and join them on Facebook and Twitter.

