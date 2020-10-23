Multi-Office, Physician-Owned Clinic Uses UKG Pro to Improve Employee, Patient Experience

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that The Iowa Clinic, the largest physician-owned, multi-specialty group in Central Iowa, is using UKG Pro to support a culture focused on employee and patient satisfaction.

The Iowa Clinic has over 1,000 employees, which includes more than 250 physicians and healthcare providers. The clinic’s physicians practice more than 40 specialties in 10 locations. Prior to UKG Pro, the company’s inefficient HCM solution required many tasks to be completed on paper, and it lacked the analytics capabilities the company needed to optimize operations. The Iowa Clinic sought a new solution that could automate and ensure compliance at each clinic. Using UKG Pro, the organization began achieving significant value.

“ We’re not saving lives in HR, but our physicians are, and so we’re delighted that UKG Pro expedites their administrative responsibilities,” said Renee Gibson, director of human resources at The Iowa Clinic. “ Thanks to UKG Pro’s direct access, our physicians can change their address, update their W-4s, or print their W-2s with a couple clicks. With UKG Pro, they can spend more time with patients and less time on administration. By improving the employee experience, we have improved the patient experience as well.”

Gibson noted that one of the ways UKG Pro has driven productivity for The Iowa Clinic is through UKG Pro Onboarding, transforming its paper-heavy process.

“ With UKG Pro Onboarding, our new hires can complete all their paperwork electronically before their first day, including reading and acknowledging our company policies,” said Gibson. “ As a result, we can welcome our new employees with a conversation about our culture and company and make them feel like part of the family from day one.”

According to Gibson, HR has leveraged UKG Pro to not only boost the employee experience, but also to achieve operational improvements.

“ UKG Pro’s business intelligence solution gives us clear visibility into our human capital transactions,” said Gibson. “ For example, we have configured UKG Pro to send alerts when a salary change is made, identify who made the change, and confirm the approval path—and we document this data automatically. Our processes have markedly improved over our prior paper transactions, which often resulted in delays and misunderstandings.”

“ We know that employee satisfaction is directly related to patient satisfaction, and with UKG Pro minimizing administrative tasks, caretakers can focus their energies on the vital job at hand,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at UKG. “ We are pleased that The Iowa Clinic is using UKG Pro to drive better performance companywide.”

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Our Purpose Is People. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG’s award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has more than 12,000 employees around the globe and is known for its inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for its culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit www.ukg.com.

Copyright 2020 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit www.ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/UKG

UKG Contact:

Darlene Marcroft

Phone: 954-331-7444

darlene.marcroft@ukg.com

For Sales Information:

UKG

Phone: 800-432-1729

Website: www.ukg.com