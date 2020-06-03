Mouser Electronics Receives Best Digital Performance Award from Amphenol Corporation

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Amphenol--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce that it has been honored for the second consecutive year with a top global e-commerce award from its valued partner Amphenol Corporation, a global leader in the interconnect industry. Mouser stocks the full suite of products from Amphenol and 32 of its product divisions, available on its industry-leading website, Mouser.com.

Mouser received the 2019 Best High Service Digital Performance Award from Amphenol in recognition of their outstanding sales growth in 2019.

“We are delighted to recognize Mouser for its remarkable performance in 2019,” said Adam Norwitt, CEO of Amphenol. “Mouser’s teams consistently deliver exceptional growth in the e-commerce space, and this award is a testament to their outstanding work and steadfast partnership.”

“We are greatly honored to be recognized by Amphenol for the second year in a row for our performance in the digital arena,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser. “Amphenol has been a highly valued partner for many years, and we look forward to many more productive years together.”

Over the past decade, Mouser has received numerous awards from Amphenol Corporation and its subsidiaries. In addition to receiving the 2018 Best High Service Digital Performance Award from Amphenol Corporation, Mouser received 2018 Distributor of the Year awards from Amphenol SV Microwave and Amphenol Industrial. Mouser also previously received Amphenol Corporation’s 2015 Best Global Performance Award in conjunction with TTI, Inc., as well as major global awards from Amphenol companies in 2013 and 2014.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

To learn more about Amphenol, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/amphenol/.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. Amphenol Corporation has developed a range of connector and interconnect products for the information technology and communications equipment applications, including the converging voice, video, and data communications markets. The primary end markets for the Company's products are communications and information processing markets, cellular telephone and data communication, information processing systems, commercial aviation, aerospace and military electronics, as well as automotive, rail and other transportation and industrial applications.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

(817) 804-3833

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

(817) 804-7764

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com