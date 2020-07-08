Mouser Electronics Named MEAN WELL Distributor of the Year

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MEANWELL--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces that it has been named 2019 North American Distributor of the Year by MEAN WELL, a leading power supply manufacturer. Mouser received the prestigious award for earning top scores in categories such as sales performance, models promotion, marketing and technical and customer support.

“We are delighted to win this prestigious award from MEAN WELL,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “Our partnership with MEAN WELL continues to grow, and we look forward to greater collaboration in bringing more MEAN WELL products to our global customer base.”

“We are very pleased to present Mouser with the 2019 North American Distributor of the Year award,” stated Leo Cheong, General Manager, MEAN WELL USA. “Mouser has certainly earned this recognition, and we’re very grateful to have them as a close distribution partner.”

Mouser offers a wide selection of MEAN WELL’s power portfolio for a variety of solutions, including the NMP family of configurable intelligent medical power supplies, HVGC-1000 series of LED drivers for horticulture lighting, and RSDW40/60 and RDDW40/60 DC-DC converters for railway applications.

To learn more about MEAN WELL products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/meanwell/.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About MEAN WELL

MEAN WELL is a leading switching power supply manufacturer with products like AC/DC switching power supplies, DC/DC converters, DC/AC inverters, and battery chargers. MEAN WELL power supplies are widely used in automation, communication, medical, moving sign, and office automation fields.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

(817) 804-3833

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

(817) 804-7764

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com