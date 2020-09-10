BusinessWire

Moody’s Corporation to Present at the Raymond James North American Equities Conference on September 15, 2020

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Mark Kaye, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Raymond James North American Equities Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mr. Kaye’s presentation will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.


ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,200 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.


Contacts

SHIVANI KAK
Investor Relations
212.553.0298
Shivani.Kak@moodys.com

MICHAEL ADLER
Corporate Communications
212.553.4667
Michael.Adler@moodys.com

moodys.com
ir.moodys.com/
moodys.com/csr
moodys.com/esg

