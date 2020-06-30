monday.com Launches ‘Game-Changing’ Apps Framework

Company is First Work OS to Offer Access to Build Infinite Variations of Custom Workflow Apps

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--monday.com, a leading Work OS, announced today that its Apps Framework has officially launched. monday.com is the first Work OS to give unlimited access to build custom applications on top of the platform for limitless use cases. The apps can be built privately for a specific team’s usage, or for public access through the platform or a marketplace, launching later this year.

The low-code app framework marks a momentous milestone for the company’s platform. monday.com is a Work OS that powers work of all kinds for teams across the globe -especially as remote workers continue to need increased flexibility and tools to meet their adapting needs. monday.com’s internal R&D team created the first 20 Apps on the Framework in just two days, in response to user feedback and to enhance the Work OS with Apps that would better support working from home. Apps that were built by the internal team include Collaborative Whiteboard, a shared ideation space and Performance Insights, a new way to understand your workflow performance, easily see where tasks are “Stuck” and how to improve.

“ Launching the Apps Framework makes any type of business application possible on monday.com and that is super exciting,” says Roy Mann, co-founder and CEO of monday.com. “ Speaking as a developer, this is the dream! The Framework eliminates any friction and heavy lifting from building an App and as a worker, knowing that any additional functionality or integration can be built on the monday.com platform is deeply empowering. We can't wait to see the different building blocks people will build and the different ways customers will use them.”

Kick-off Workshop

As part of the Apps Framework release, monday.com invited a select group of customers and partners to participate in an inaugural two-day Apps workshop, resulting in dozens of new Apps. During the workshop the teams focused on building Apps to boost their workflows, digitize their processes, and increase productivity. Previously-impossible board views, dashboard widgets, process automations, and integrations were turned into reality. Participating partners included KPMG, Synolia, Cloud Concept, and JT's Cloud.

“ The ease in which our team is able to build unique Apps to suit our needs, and the needs of our customers, is remarkable,” said Nir Hinga, Head of Product at KPMG in Israel. “ Building on top of the monday.com Framework has allowed KPMG to easily build custom workflows and integrations to serve our clients better. These new apps will allow our clients to automate their more repetitive tasks and give them the flexibility to spend more time on making an impact.”

#mydreamapp Contest

Together with the launch, monday.com is kicking off a contest for developers to build any app they dream of either for their own business’ private use, to be featured in the monday Apps Marketplace, or to serve an NGO. Current monday.com users are invited to share their dream app ideas which developers can use to inspire the apps they build. monday.com has committed to donating $100 to partnering NGOs for the first 500 approved app ideas.

The prizes include a Tesla X, two zero gravity flights, PS5, a VR set, a 1-hour mentoring session with the monday.com co-founders, and of course, tons of monday.com swag!

The launch of the monday.com Apps Framework is an exciting step in the company’s mission to further enable teams around the world to execute their own vision of how software can best work for them. monday.com will support developers through builders workshops, webinars, an online community where developers can share resources, and weekly office hours. Let the building begin!

About monday.com

monday.com is a customisable work OS where teams create and shape workflow apps in minutes to plan, run, and track their processes, projects, and operations. As a web-based SaaS platform, monday.com facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage teams and organizations of all sizes. The platform connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work, while creating an environment of transparency in business.

monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, and Sydney and has raised $234.1 million to date from investors including Sapphire Ventures, Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, Ion Asset Management, Vintage Investment Partners, Stripes Group, Insight Partners, and Entrée Capital. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical, and is currently used by over 100,000 paying organizations around the world, from over 180 countries.

