Momentum Telecom Selects 128 Technology to Deliver New Session Smart Enabled Unified Communications and SD-WAN Services

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ Routing, today announced that Momentum Telecom has selected 128 Technology’s Session Smart™ Router to enable a new era of software defined network services for its thousands of enterprise customers and partners. The 128 Technology Session Smart™ router allows Momentum to deliver cloud-native solutions for managed networks, Unified Communications (UC) and Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) to its customers. The solution will allow Momentum Telecom, a leading provider of unified communications and network services, to deliver improved customer satisfaction while strengthening network service level agreements (SLAs) and business continuity.

128T Session Smart™ routers deliver tunnel-free SD-WAN enabling massive scale, breakthrough economics, and seamless application delivery. 128 Technology enables Momentum Telecom to collapse legacy network functions and deliver new levels of simplicity, agility, performance, and savings to its customers and partners.

“ Partnering with 128 Technology enables us to offer new, differentiated services for our customers with faster time to deployment and improved customer response time. We’re excited to deliver the 128 Technology solutions to our customers,” said Todd Zittrouer, CEO, Momentum Telecom.

“ 128 Technology’s Session Smart Router reduces our premise footprint to a single appliance,” said Mark Marquez, executive vice president of technology, Momentum Telecom. “ Additionally, using the 128T Conductor to consolidate edge services, we can now upgrade a UC customer to SD-WAN, delivering best-in-class business continuity services without the need to add additional customer premise equipment.”

“ We are excited to work together with an innovator like Momentum Telecom to profitably grow sales and deliver true software defined network and UC solutions to their customers,” said Andy Ory, co-founder and CEO, 128 Technology. “ Our solutions will allow the company to support a wide range of deployment models scaling from small branch offices to a hyper-scale software-defined data center.”

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently.

To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies’ digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, ‘America’s technology highway’, the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com

