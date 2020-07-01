Modo Announces the Best of the Best 2020 Campus App “Appademy Award” Winners

Annual awards recognize outstanding app development, user experience and design among higher education institutions in ten categories

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HigherEd--Modo Labs, creators of the industry-leading no-code app building platform for higher education and enterprise, today announced winners of the annual “Appademy Awards” given to colleges and universities for delivering an outstanding app experience to their campus community. Click to Tweet.

This year, 46 nominees from four different countries were reviewed across ten award categories such as “innovative communication,” “recruiting and admission” and “new student orientation” for their innovative use of the Modo platform and for delivering a campus app experience that empowers students to succeed. This year’s winners include large state universities, small private schools and two-year colleges.

New this year, to recognize the rapid and dramatic changes that many schools have had to undertake, the category of “Best Overall App” has been replaced with “the Best Distributed Campus App” category. This category awards overall achievement for a school that expeditiously transformed their app to address the off-campus experience by harnessing the power of mobile to keep all safe, informed, and engaged. From rapidly redesigning their app for the distributed campus, to hosting virtual events and for continuing to evolve the app as they adapt to the ‘new normal’ of campus life.

The 2020 Appademy Award winners are:

Best App, Distributed Campus (overall winner) Winner: University of North Carolina, Greensboro Runner Up: North Carolina Central University Best App, Overall Design Winner: California State University, San Marcos Runner Up: Swinburne University (AU) Best App, Use of Xmodule Winners: University of Houston AND California State University, San Marcos Runner Up: Ivy Tech Community College Best App, Innovative Communication Winner: University of Akron Runner Up: Northern Arizona University Best App, Student-Driven App Winner: Cypress College Runner Up: Penn State University Best App, New Student Orientation Winner: University of Central Florida Runner Up: The University of Southern Mississippi Best App, Student Engagement Winner: University of Findlay Runner Up: Northampton Community College Best App, Recruiting and Admission Winner: University of California, San Francisco Runner Up: St. Francis College Best App, Marketplace Winner: California State University, Northridge Runner Up: Vanderbilt University

“I was proud of UNCG Mobile before the award but now I'm elated. I sat through the awards presentation taking notes on great ideas, execution, and designs from all of the nominees,” said Craig Biles, Digital Design and Mobile Communications Developer at UNCG. “There are so many schools doing incredible things in mobile and I feel like we have just scratched the surface. I can't wait to collaborate with some of the other nominees and the Modo team to make our mobile app even better.”

“The campus app is the indispensable gateway and information distribution platform, both on and beyond the campus,” said Stewart Elliot, CEO of Modo Labs. “We’re proud to recognize these schools, and all schools, that have invested in developing creative and innovative app experiences that foster campus culture and elevate students to succeed wherever they may be learning. In our book, every school that’s committed to supporting and empowering their mobile-first students in a purposeful way is a winner.”

In addition to recognition for the schools and app teams, Appademy Award winning designs and uses will be used as leading practice examples and models for other schools around the world including the more than 300 using the Modo no-code platform.

The Appademy Awards began in 2017 and have annually recognized the best in academic and institutional application design and deployment.

Celebrate the 2020 Appademy winners and nominees in a webinar on July 22, 2:00p.m. ET.

See the 2019 Appademy Award winners.

About Modo

Trusted by hundreds of the world’s most recognized universities and brands from around the world, the Modo no-code app platform offers enterprise-scale mobile engagement and communication capabilities that allow users to quickly and easily create unified mobile campus and workplace experiences that increase connectivity for employees, students, faculty, and guests. Using Modo, customers quickly unlock innovation and digitally transform their organizations by empowering the domain expertise of any person within their organization, regardless of technical skill set. For more information, visit modolabs.com, @ModoLabs

For the media: Find images of the winning apps: http://prez.ly/Pjvb

Jennifer Harrison for Modo Labs

jennifer@PandoPublicRelations.com

+1-916-716-0636