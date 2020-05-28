Modernizing Medicine Earns #1 Ranking for Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and EHR in Surgical Specialties by Black Book Research

Health IT company’s modmed BOOST and modmed gBOOST solutions recognized in inaugural report

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specialty-specific healthcare information technology leader Modernizing Medicine® today announced its #1 ranking by Black Book™ Research for its Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and Electronic Health Record (EHR) in Surgical Specialties. Modernizing Medicine’s practice management systems and Business Operations Services provided by Modernizing Medicine Billing Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Modernizing Medicine, comprise modmed® BOOST and modmed gBOOST. These products and services are part of Modernizing Medicine’s fully integrated suite of solutions to help address the operational and financial aspects of specialty practices.

Leveraging a fully integrated EHR platform, along with practice management and revenue cycle management solutions during these uncertain times, can help provide billing resources for medical offices with staffing limitations. It can also help providers keep up with evolving billing and reimbursement guidelines.

Rob Ware, senior vice president of revenue cycle management at Modernizing Medicine shared: “We’re laser-focused on providing the specialty market with innovative practice management and business operations solutions to effectively manage the rapidly changing revenue cycle landscape. Our customers require comprehensive visibility into their operations to support shifting strategies for optimal performance and both modmed BOOST and modmed gBOOST are part of this solution.”

While ranked #1 overall, Modernizing Medicine also earned the top spot for the following criteria:

Strategic alignment to initiative: VBC, MIPS/MACRA

Innovation

Integration and interfaces

Reliability

Data security and backup services

Best of brand software and services and process improvement

This was the first year Black Book compiled the Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and EHR in Surgical Specialties report.

Joy Goodrum, vice president of business development at Prism Dermatology, shared: "Moving from in-office medical billing to modmed BOOST had our team a little nervous at first, but we were blown away by the customer service we continue to receive from our client manager. She has been incredibly kind, patient and over-the-top helpful to our entire team throughout the process. She has truly gone above and beyond to ensure we understand the reporting capabilities and how to streamline many of our antiquated processes."

During the current COVID-19 crisis and beyond, billing services like modmed BOOST and modmed gBOOST can offer practices specialized resources to offload their administrative billing and claims management tasks, allowing physicians to focus on finding new ways to meet the clinical needs of their patients. An established vendor can help practices stay abreast of shifting billing guidelines and help them more efficiently manage their revenue cycle. Using a fully integrated solution, especially now with ongoing changes to telehealth and other billing regulations, provides practices with the tools needed to help streamline multiple facets of their clinic and overall business, now and in the future.

Additionally, in March of this year, Modernizing Medicine ranked #1 on the Black Book Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions’ top EHR lists in six of its medical specialties.

Visit Modernizing Medicine’s website to learn more about modmed BOOST and modmed gBOOST.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies are transforming how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized in order to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Our specialty-specific, data-driven and cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, plus revenue cycle management (RCM) services, were built by a team including specialty physicians and practice management professionals. Our suite of products and services is designed to transform the clinical, financial and operational aspects of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices. We also offer products designed specifically for ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

