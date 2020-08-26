Mobile, Automotive, 5G and IoT Developers Invited to MIPI DevCon 2020

Two-day virtual event offers developers and engineers a forum for training and education on MIPI specifications for camera, display, sensor integration and more

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced details of its upcoming MIPI Developers Conference (DevCon) to be held 22-23 September 2020. The event, taking place virtually over two half days, provides an opportunity for attendees to learn how MIPI technology is facilitating new capabilities within mobile and being extended to markets such as automotive, ADAS/ADS, 5G, IoT and more.

For complimentary registration, please visit: https://bit.ly/32kaX5I

WHAT: MIPI DevCon 2020

WHEN: 22-23 September, 07:00-11:00 PDT / 16:00-20:00 CEST / 21:30-01:30 IST / 23:00-03:00 JST and KST

WHERE: Virtual event

AGENDA:

Keynote Presentation:

Andreas Lock, Ph.D., Vice President Development Electronic Control Units and SW Excellence, Robert Bosch GmbH, will discuss “Trends in Future In-Vehicle Communication Networks”

Session Lineup:

Fourteen sessions on next-generation mobile, automotive, 5G, IoT, camera, display, sensors, PHYs and other use cases

on next-generation mobile, automotive, 5G, IoT, camera, display, sensors, PHYs and other use cases MIPI working group chairs and other subject-matter experts will share implementation experiences, use cases and application examples from a technical perspective

from a technical perspective Day 1 of the program will be focused exclusively on automotive topics, including ADAS/ADS, functional safety and in-vehicle connectivity, as well an overview of MIPI’s automotive SerDes solutions

Other session highlights include an overview of MIPI’s forthcoming IoT white paper, MIPI RFFE for 5G, interoperability solutions for MIPI I3C and more

Demos:

Interspersed throughout the program, eight MIPI member companies will showcase the latest technologies and products integrating MIPI specifications

For the full agenda visit: https://bit.ly/3lpsHFJ

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Developers and implementers of MIPI specifications in markets such as mobile, automotive, ADAS/ADS, 5G, IoT and other mobile-influenced industries. The program’s technical content and practical use-case sessions will provide system architects, engineers, designers, test engineers, engineering managers, and business and marketing executives valuable information and resources. Members of the media and industry analysts are also invited to attend.

“Moving MIPI DevCon 2020 to a virtual event allows us to take a fresh approach to the developers conference and continue to provide the high level of education and technical training attendees have come to expect over the years,” said Justin Endo, chair of the MIPI DevCon Steering Committee. “Over the course of two half days, MIPI DevCon 2020 will deliver a lineup of sessions packed with technical implementation guidance and practical use cases of MIPI specifications in markets such as automotive, IoT, 5G and more.”

EXHIBITING COMPANIES:

EVENT SPONSORS:

MEDIA SPONSORS:

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 325 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

