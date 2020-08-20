BusinessWire

MITRE and The Harris Poll to Present Findings of Lifestyle Data Privacy Survey on Thursday, August 27, 1:00 p.m. ET

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on MITRE and The Harris Poll to Present Findings of Lifestyle Data Privacy Survey on Thursday, August 27, 1:00 p.m. ET

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CGD--MITRE:


WHAT:

  • MITRE and The Harris Poll will present findings from a new nationwide survey exploring the public’s perception of how industry, including health insurance companies and employers, may collect and use data generated by an individual’s purchasing, membership, or online activity. Credit card data, social media posts, and tv/streaming history and are all examples of lifestyle, or consumer-generated data (CGD). A moderated question and answer session will follow the presentation.

WHO:

  • Erin Williams, Executive Director & Division Director, Biomedical Information, MITRE
  • Rob Jekielek, Managing Director, The Harris Poll
  • Cassandra Okechukwu, Principal, Health & Life Sciences, MITRE
  • Kathy Mikk, Principal Health Policy Analyst, MITRE
  • Dr. Eldesia Granger, Principal Clinical & Population Health Advisor, MITRE

WHEN:

  • Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:

  • Virtual press conference, details available upon registration

RSVP:

BACKGROUND:

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org.


Contacts

Mike Murphy, mdmurphy@mitre.org, 781-271-7284

 

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

An Effective Hybrid Cloud Migration Project Can Yield 145% ROI in Three Years, Global Study Reveals

Posted on Author Business Wire

Study finds that a well-executed migration program can enhance uptime and performance through continuous optimization
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Organizations that embrace hybrid cloud migration projects can yield a 145% return on investment w…
BusinessWire

Three ISACA Credentials Rank Among 10 Highest-Paying Tech Certifications

Posted on Author Business Wire

CISM, CRISC and CISA earn top spots in Global Knowledge’s 2020 IT Skills and Salary Survey
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISACA–Three ISACA credentials are among the IT industry’s top-paying certifications, according to recently released data fr…
BusinessWire

Docutech’s ConformX and Solex Platforms to Integrate with MortgageFlex System’s MortgageFlexONE LOS Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology, announce an agreement of integration for dynamic document and digital mortgage capabilities with MortgageFlex Systems, a le…