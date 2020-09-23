Mitel Featured in 2020 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

Guide Highlights Best-in-Class Channel Partner Programs

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide compiled by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers’ cloud initiatives.

Trusted by more than five million global cloud users, including 1.5 million UCaaS users, Mitel uniquely offers organizations the flexibility to choose the cloud communications solution that best fits their individual business needs. Whether a customer chooses a public, private or hybrid option, Mitel empowers them to move to the cloud at their own pace and protect their technology investments. This flexibility also provides the channel community with greater opportunities for addressing demand, enabling Mitel partners to expand their portfolios, develop new and recurring revenue streams and build longer term customer relationships.

Mitel’s Global Partner Program is uniquely designed to recognize investment and reward achievement across the company’s robust on-site and cloud portfolio. The program encompasses measurements around competency, sales performance and customer support with the goal of ensuring end-to-end customer delight. Mitel’s solution set, including its flagship MiCloud Connect and MiCloud Flex offerings, simplifies costs and operations for both customers and partners and features collaboration, mobility, video, contact center and AI capabilities, as well as APIs, which partners can leverage to help businesses create custom workflow integrations. Mitel’s solutions are also built to deliver higher levels of stability, security and compliance required to support today’s modern ways of working.

“As a channel-led company, Mitel’s success is inextricably linked to that of our partners. We view them as a strategic asset and that mindset informed our approach in designing a compelling cloud program with the tools and incentives to ignite growth,” said John Lindsley, Senior Vice President, Americas Channels. “Now more than ever, the market is primed to accelerate the move to cloud and our program puts Mitel’s partners squarely in the driver’s seat for helping customers make that transition.”

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is a practical map for solution providers navigating the ever-changing cloud landscape, helping them to locate technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion, vendors must have unique partner program benefits that address critical challenges in cloud infrastructure or applications.

“With so many cloud options available today, solution providers may find it tough to find the vendor that best complements their unique business strategy,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Cloud Partner Program Guide identifies the vendor partners with a strong combination of technology, training, support, and financial incentives to help cloud initiatives succeed.”

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/cloud-ppg. Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.

