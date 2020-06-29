MISTRAS Group to Present at June 2020 Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

Live webcast of Corporate presentation June 30, 2020, at 10:45 AM ET

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, announced today that it would be presenting at the Sidoti Inaugural Microcap Virtual Conference. Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at 10:45 AM ET on June 30, 2020, followed by a live Q & A session

The investor presentation will be webcast live at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QWtqS2jFT0uezpiBz8A1mw

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS offers one of the broadest "one source" services and technology-enabled asset protection solution portfolios in the industry used to evaluate the structural integrity of energy, industrial and public infrastructure and aerospace components. Mission critical services and solutions are delivered globally and provide customers with the ability to extend the useful life of their assets, improve productivity and profitability, comply with government safety and environmental regulations and enhance risk management operational decisions.

MISTRAS uniquely combines its industry leading products and technologies; mechanical integrity ("MI") and non-destructive testing ("NDT") services; destructive testing services; proprietary world class data warehousing and analysis software; and online monitoring - to provide comprehensive and competitive products, systems and services solutions from a single-source provider.

