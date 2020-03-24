Mississippi Government Services Available During COVID-19 Pandemic

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services wants to remind Mississippians our state’s numerous online government services are available every day—especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mississippi’s online services provide business continuity for citizens and businesses in our state during this uncertain time,” said Dr. Craig Orgeron, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services and Mississippi Chief Information Officer. “Additionally, by being offered online, all services maintain social distancing recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health.”

To view a comprehensive listing of Mississippi services offered online visit: https://www.ms.gov/All_Services.

Additionally, ms.gov provides more information on COVID-19 in Mississippi, including:

COVID-19 FAQs delivered 24/7 from the state’s chatbot, MISSI.

Mobile alerts from the Mississippi Department of Health’s MS Ready Mobile App.

The latest news and resources from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the CDC at coronavirus.ms.gov.

