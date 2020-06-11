Milken Institute Teams with First Person to Explain the Race to a COVID-19 Vaccine

The new multimedia feature highlights the 10 vaccines currently in clinical trials

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID--The Milken Institute, the nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank, and First Person, a San Francisco design and storytelling company, together tell the urgent story of the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine in a newly released interactive experience at: https://www.covid-19vaccinetracker.org/.

Developed by First Person®, the web-based tool is the culmination of a nearly three-month long effort tracking treatment and vaccines candidates for COVID-19 undertaken by FasterCures, a center of Milken Institute. When it first launched, FasterCures identified 38 vaccine candidates. As of today, there are 161 vaccines in development, with 10 in clinical trials.

“Developing a safe vaccine that can be widely accessed is both necessary and extraordinarily complex,” said Esther Krofah, Executive Director at FasterCures. “We are thrilled that First Person has been able to bring our comprehensive vaccine tracker to life in a way that educates the public and gives the medical research community a new tool to better understand the race toward a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The interactive platform is updated regularly and takes the viewer through a narrative including:

An overview of the number of vaccine candidates currently in development

A timeline of vaccine development and how vaccines work

The steps for taking a vaccine from ideation to commercialization, and then to widespread use

"Our intent with this project was to answer the question of how long it would take to develop a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Drew Fiero President and CEO of First Person. “The comprehensive, neutral, and consistently updated data from FasterCures allowed us to leverage our storytelling capabilities to do just that through a visually compelling, interactive experience.”

Compiled from more than 30 publicly available data sources, the COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine Tracker is updated daily by FasterCures. The nonprofit welcomes input on new treatments and vaccines in development. Please email COVID19@milkeninstitute.org with tips.

