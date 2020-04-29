MIAMI REALTORS® Selects Remine’s Front-end and SSO Solutions for Its 52,000 Total Members

MIAMI REALTORS® gain access to innovative solutions

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MLS--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) has decided to adopt Remine Pro as an alternative front-end and to implement Remine’s Single Sign On (SSO) solution to better serve their more than 50,000 total members.

“Remine Pro is an innovative, alternative front-end solution with tax, consumer engagement, and much more. Our members deserve best-in-class technologies to help them serve consumers with exceptional comprehensive solutions,” said Teresa Kinney, CEO of MIAMI REALTORS®.

Eager to provide members with the best available features, the largest local REALTOR® Association in the U.S. quickly transitioned members to Remine Pro after the recent release of Remine Live. This in-app live streaming feature helps maintain the important connection and real-life experience associated with property tours.

“Remine’s MLS platform consists of eight cohesive products designed to unify customers and real estate professionals through one integrated experience,” said Leo Pareja, President and Co-Founder of Remine. “Having MIAMI REALTORS® adopt our front end, and SSO products reflect the importance and necessity for end-to-end solutions.”

Remine SSO provides real estate professionals with an easy way to access MLS and broker solutions from a central location. The modern and simplistic dashboard enables in-app messaging and features that help promote the adoption of third-party applications.

“After an in-depth analysis of our SSO needs, it was clear that we needed more association, MLS, broker, and team lead controls,” said Teresa Kinney, CEO of MIAMI REALTORS®. “From the seamless workflow to the full reporting capabilities, Remine SSO is the best solution on the market.”

Remine’s SSO solution supports OAuth, OpenID, and SAML. It includes a robust security suite, modern dashboard design, full reporting, multi-factor authentication, time-based passwords, multi-level access control, in-app messaging and content management, and supports MLS and broker applications. Remine SSO is scheduled for next year.

About Remine

From search to keys, Remine has revolutionized the home buying and selling experience by developing a seamless product suite, effectively creating a digital real estate journey. Established in 2016, Remine is a fast-growing technology company that serves over 1,000,000 real estate professionals in both the U.S. and Canada. Today, Remine leads the market in innovation with best-in-class technology that efficiently connects mortgage lenders, real estate agents, and consumers in one streamlined experience. The privately held company is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with offices in Seattle, Toronto, and Irvine, California.

About MIAMI REALTORS®

MIAMI Association of REALTORS® is comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, MIAMI REALTORS® Commercial, the Broward MIAMI, A Division of MIAMI REALTORS®, JTHS-MIAMI, a Division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound area, MIAMI REALTORS® YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council and the award-winning MIAMI REALTORS® Global Council, and it represents more than 50,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with more than 220 international organizations worldwide.

