Mega Millions Now Mega Billions

No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $1.0 billion. Now the jackpot for next Tuesday’s drawing is at $1.6 billion, the highest-ever for any lottery in the world.

There were 15 tickets sold nationwide that matched five of the six numbers. One was sold in Morgan Hill, CA.

The $1.6 billion is paid out over 30 years or you can choose the cash option which pays $904 million. Winnings are subject to federal and state taxes which could reduce your total winnings by one third.

The $1.6 billion-dollar mega jackpot surpasses the previous all-time largest amount for the Powerball at $1.586 billion which was won by three people in January 2016.

A single ticket costs $2.00.