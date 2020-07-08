Medical Economics® Strengthens Platforms in Response to Growing Needs of Physicians

The enhancement of the Medical Economics® digital and print platforms enables the brand to better provide useful, actionable content for today’s physician

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Podcast--Medical Economics®, a multimedia platform that provides resources for physicians that include practice management tips, health technology and expert voices, announces a rejuvenation of the brand to provide additional value to physicians.

“As the leading practice management resource, Medical Economics® is committed to simplifying complex issues by offering useful and actionable insights through print and digital content,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Medical Economics®. “While the needs of physicians continuously evolve with the everchanging health care landscape, we are dedicated to adapting our content to meet those needs by delivering resources across the multimedia spectrum.”

To streamline the most relevant content for users and sponsors, the new Medical Economics® website features improved site navigation and enhanced mobile optimization to create a fully responsive user experience. Medical Economics® also recently introduced “PULSE,” a thought-leadership video series featured on its website. To date, there are 30 episodes featuring in-depth interviews with physicians and other industry experts on topics critical to practice management success. In addition, the website houses, “Off the Chart,” the brand’s monthly podcast featuring health care experts, opinion leaders and practicing physicians speaking on various challenges faced by medical practices.

“Medical Economics® is the authority on practice management for physicians, and when we approached redesigning our print issue, we wanted that authority to jump off the page,” said Chris Mazzolini, editorial director of Medical Economics®. “Our goal was to reimagine Medical Economics® for the 21st century, while putting physicians front and center.”

Medical Economics® print publication has also been enhanced to appeal to today’s reader, featuring more images, more physician interviews and more avenues for readers to engage with content. The result: a premier business magazine with an authoritative, yet contemporary look. To ensure our readers have direct access to our monthly print issues, nearly 80% of them will receive the monthly publication at home.

