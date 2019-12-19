Media Alert: CES 2020: Intel Highlights Positive Global Impact in AI, Autonomous Driving and Intelligence-driven Computing

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel has a long heritage of creating technology that serves nearly every person on Earth every day. At CES 2020, the company will demonstrate several of its latest advancements focused on creating broad positive impact for people, businesses and society as a whole.

Intel News Conference – “Innovation through Intelligence”

This year, Intel’s CES news conference will feature Intel CEO Bob Swan, Client Computing Group Executive Vice President Gregory Bryant and Data Platforms Group Executive Vice President Navin Shenoy, along with several special guests. During an action-packed 45 minutes, Intel will highlight how it is infusing intelligence across the cloud, the network, the edge and everything in between – opening a world of opportunity and innovation for customers and partners.

Please note, there is limited seating. Doors open to media and analysts at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Where: Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 2, Ballrooms E & F When: Jan. 6, 2020, 4 – 4:45 p.m. PST Livestream: Watch on the Intel Newsroom

Mobileye Media & Customer Conference – “An Hour with Amnon”

A future with fewer crashes and mobility for all. Intel and Mobileye see it as a moral imperative to deliver the technology that will make these possible. Join Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua as he connects today's technology to tomorrow's vision. He will advance the discussion on breakthrough developments in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that are the building blocks for the future of autonomous driving. Shashua will address Mobileye’s industry-leading assets in computer vision, mapping and safety. He also will provide the latest on the company’s global robotaxi plans, strategic new business wins and partnerships.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Room S228 When: Jan. 7, 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST Livestream: Watch on the Intel Newsroom

Visit Mobileye and Intel in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall (Booth #7506)

Stop by the booth for an up-close look at how Mobileye’s technology will impact people and society. If you ever wished you had X-ray vision and could see inside the workings of an automated vehicle, now is your chance to access a purpose-built see-through car, along with hands-on demonstrations, an up-close look at production ADAS from Mobileye’s ecosystem, spotlights and plenty of video explainers.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #7506 When: Jan. 7, 2020, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. PST Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, 2020, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. PST Jan. 10, 2020, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. PST

Can’t make it to CES 2020?

