Medable Appoints Ching Tian to Lead Strategy and Solutions Division to Further Advance Its Leadership Position in Digital Trials

- 25-year clinical trials veteran will support Medable’s expanding leadership position and continued growth in digital trials

- Continued expansion of the executive team with world-class leaders, further advancing company commitment to reducing clinical trial times by 50%

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable Inc., a leading provider of a digital trials platform that connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams, today announced the appointment of Ching Tian as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Solutions, to further advance its leadership position in the clinical trials space.

Ching is Medable’s latest high-profile hire in recent months. In October, the Company announced an ex-Covance veteran, Alison Holland, joined the team to lead its Virtual Trials division.

Ching brings over 25 years of experience in clinical development from CROs and global biopharma companies including General Manager of Data and Digital at Novartis, and Vice President Early Clinical Development Services at PPD. Over the past fifteen years, Ching has spearheaded a number of innovation projects through close collaboration with technology companies, transforming the processes at scale. Ching is a Biostatistician by training and received her BS at Hangzhou Dianzi University, and MS at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

“We are delighted to welcome Ching and her leadership capabilities to Medable at a time where we are growing rapidly, guiding life sciences and healthcare companies as they shift towards digital trials,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO & co-founder, Medable. “Ching’s passion for optimizing the clinical research process with technology complements Medable’s commitment to clinical trial advancement. She brings a vision for the future that is powered by experience, need, and transformation, further solidifying our leadership position in the digital trial space.”

“I’m thrilled to join Medable at such a pivotal time for the company and the life sciences industry. Medable is advancing and pushing the boundaries of digital trials and what’s possible. Digital technologies have the ability to revolutionize clinical trials by reducing clinical trial times, increasing accessibility, and diversity. I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver faster, better, digital trials,” said Ching Tian as SVP, Strategy and Solutions, Medable.

About Medable

Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by dramatically reducing the time from therapeutic development to market realization with digital data capture and real-time analytics that remove the complexities of clinical research to dramatically reduce trial timelines. Medable is pioneering a new category of life science technologies that replace the stagnant and siloed data of traditional ePRO, eCOA, EDC, and eSource with an intelligent and unified end-to-end (E2E) platform for clinical trial execution. Medable’s end-to-end digital trial platform allows patients, healthcare providers, clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical sponsors to work together as a connected and empowered team in clinical trials and research.

