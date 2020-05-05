McKesson Appoints Lyn Fitzgerald as Vice President of Sales for McKesson Data, Evidence & Insights

Industry veteran joins McKesson after more than 13 years at National Comprehensive Cancer Network

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson announced today that Lyn Fitzgerald has joined as Vice President of Sales for McKesson Data, Evidence & Insights, the company’s market-leading oncology data business that uses real-world data and real-world evidence to accelerate the development of breakthrough oncology treatments. In her new role, Fitzgerald will build collaborations with life sciences companies to help advance innovation, improve outcomes and deliver quality oncology patient care, all consistent with McKesson’s increasing strategic focus on oncology.

“We are excited to welcome Lyn to McKesson,” said Derek Rago, VP/GM of McKesson Data, Evidence & Insights. “We look forward to benefitting from her deep industry expertise as we work to enhance our relationships with life sciences companies and strategic partners as well as drive innovative data projects that can help bring new drugs to market for cancer patients in need. In fact, Lyn has already proven that she can lead in this area, as she played a pivotal role in the strategic partnership between McKesson, The US Oncology Network and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, resulting in the first-of-its-kind collaboration supporting our regimen support tool Clear Value PlusSM and our evidence-based oncology clinical pathways Value Pathways powered by NCCNTM.”

Fitzgerald has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare. She spent more than 13 years in oncology at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, U.S. & Global Development. In this role, Fitzgerald was responsible for the development of U.S. and International business strategies for the optimization of brand relevance, influence and the overall financial sustainability of the NCCN organization. During her tenure, Fitzgerald drove the development and successful execution of an innovative business and significantly expanded the reach and utilization of NCCN content across the entire oncology ecosystem. Serving as a key stakeholder for industry, she was responsible for the U.S. & Global Corporate Council, which included biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers as well as all commercial permissions and licensing. Lyn was also instrumental in the launch of the NCCN Academy for Excellence & Leadership in Oncology™ School of Pharmaceutical & Biotech Business.

“During my tenure at NCCN, I had several opportunities to work with McKesson and have always been impressed by the team’s proven success and industry-leading oncology technology and data capabilities,” said Fitzgerald. “I look forward to contributing my expertise as part of McKesson’s work to provide life sciences companies and providers with the insights they need to bring new oncology drugs to market faster and realize true progress for patients.”

McKesson Data, Evidence & Insights delivers meaningful, timely insights to clinical, regulatory, commercial and payer strategy decisions by leveraging iKnowMedSM electronic health record (EHR) and reimbursement data from integrated structured retrospective and prospective databases. Using this innovative model, biopharma companies are able to bring life-saving drugs to market faster and support rapid label expansion, as well as create commercialization plans and outreach strategies to support appropriate utilization of commercial products.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

