Mavenir and Goodman Networks Partner to Deliver OpenRAN Solutions and Services

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider for 4G/5G networks, and Goodman Networks, a leader in unique offerings of Field Services, Supply Chain, Distribution, Integration Services, and network services, announced today a collaboration partnership to deliver OpenRAN solutions and services in the United States.

The growing momentum for OpenRAN solutions is driving the demand from mobile operators for vendors to provide an end-to-end OpenRAN service ecosystem to design, build, optimize and maintain these networks. In today’s announcement, Mavenir and Goodman have agreed to work together for systems integration and deliver turnkey OpenRAN solutions and services that are not proprietary and capable of interoperating alongside other System Integrators.

Mavenir with its deep experience in OpenRAN technology solutions, and Goodman with its service offerings in U.S footprint, together will provide a full complement of end to end solutions and services including:

Comprehensive solution planning and design

Efficient supply chain and pre-staging capability

Well established warehousing, forward and reverse logistics

Rapid site surveys, expert RF planning and design

Nationwide cell site installation, solution deployment, integration, and test

Cost effective drive testing and RF optimization

End to end migration scenario planning, testing and execution

Expert KPI tuning, performance monitoring, field services and lifecycle support

“We are very pleased to partner with Goodman to deliver an end-to-end service and support experience to our customers. Our joint offer can cover the entire market and all the capabilities needed to give our customers a simplified path to OpenRAN,” said Ramnik Kamo, Mavenir EVP Worldwide Operations and CIO.

“A Mavenir/Goodman partnership promises to accelerate the deployment of OpenRAN nationwide. We are excited to participate in the execution of Mavenir’s vision by providing high-quality field service solutions in the US,” said Scott Pickett, Goodman Networks CMO & EVP Business Development.

Mavenir has been a pioneer of OpenRAN, including founding member of OpenRAN Policy Coalition and elected board member, as well as part of the industry association, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and was one of the first members of the O-RAN Alliance.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Mavenir offers a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging innovations in IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), Private Networks as well as vEPC, 5G Core and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

About Goodman Networks:

With 2,200 field services professionals, Goodman is a leading provider of technician-based solutions to wireless telecommunications carriers, smart home electronics retailers, and equipment manufacturers. Since its founding in 2000, Goodman has been focused on providing a consistent, high-quality service experience. www.goodmannetworks.com

