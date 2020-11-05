BusinessWire

Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Craig Vosburg, president, North America, will present at the virtual Citi FinTech Conference on Monday, November 16. The discussion will begin at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.


There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Gina Accordino, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Posted on Author Business Wire

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash d…
BusinessWire

The Meet Group Releases Blind Date to Dating Apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and Match Group’s Plenty Of Fish

Posted on Author Business Wire

Blind Dating: The Newest Online Dating Trend
NEW HOPE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MEET #POF–The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, has announced the release of Blind Date, a new interactive game rolled ou…
BusinessWire

New Video Tutorials and Virtual Training Sessions Give Educators the Flexibility to Learn and Train On-Demand with the Fast ForWord Program

Posted on Author Business Wire

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ELL–Scientific Learning Corp. (OTC PINK:SCIL) has announced two new self-service training options that make it easier than ever for K-12 educators to see fast results with the Fast ForWord® program, an online languag…