BusinessWire

Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28. The discussion will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 50 minutes.


There will be a live audio webcast of the discussion and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Gina Accordino, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, Seth.Eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Kanguru Launches The New UltraLock™ USB-C M.2 NVMe SSD With SuperSpeed+ Performance

Posted on Author Business Wire

MILLIS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NVMe–Kanguru has launched its newest and fastest external Solid State Drive with SuperSpeed+ Connectivity. The new Kanguru UltraLock™ USB-C M.2 NVMe SSD is super fast for high-speed data transfers, and packs lots of gr…
BusinessWire

 Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.
BusinessWire

Social Media Sentiment Analysis: Analyzing Customer Perceptions to Develop New Products & Optimize Marketing Strategies

Posted on Author Business Wire

Get in touch with Quantzig’s analytics experts for comprehensive insights
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analytics–Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has a…