Marathon Petroleum Corporation Names Solomon Associates Recipient of Sustainability Partnership Award

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSB Solomon Associates LLC (Solomon) announced today that it has been named a recipient of the Sustainability Partnership Award for extraordinary performance in the 5th Annual Supplier Recognition Awards, awarded by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). The Supplier Recognition Awards is a program sponsored by MPC designed to honor suppliers who positively impacted the company’s business throughout the previous calendar year.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Solomon Associates

HSB Solomon Associates LLC (Solomon) provides data-driven, strategic insight across the energy industry, leading to greater efficiency, reliability, and profitability. We draw upon the world’s most extensive, historical, and proprietary database of operational performance, and combine that knowledge with a library of industry best practices and industry experts that understand your business. This combination allows us to identify operational gaps and deliver insight and solutions to close those gaps and improve results, connecting data to business strategy and sustained performance excellence. Solomon is part of the HSB family of companies and serves clients in nearly 80 countries, with global headquarters in Dallas and regional offices in Houston, London, Manama, and Singapore. More information about Solomon Associates is available at www.solomoninsight.com

Learn how Solomon helps clients reduce energy-related carbon emissions at www.solomoninsight.com/sustainability.

